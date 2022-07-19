Rite Aid and Quest Diagnostics Expand Access to COVID-19 PCR Testing Nationwide

PHILADELPHIA & SECAUCUS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) today announced it is collaborating with Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) to provide access to quality, COVID-19 molecular testing (polymerase chain reaction or similar nucleic acid amplification test) to help Rite Aid customers detect and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Quest is the world’s leading provider of diagnostic information services and a national leader in COVID-19 testing. The company has performed more than 69 million COVID-19 molecular tests since March 2020.

Through the collaboration, Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs’ more than 2,350 stores, now offer access to Quest PCR testing, either through their drive-thru locations or the addition of at home specimen testing kits from stores without drive-thrus, doubling the access to PCR testing for adults and children over 2 years old. Both options require an appointment be made through the Quest website. Quest Diagnostics will provide results electronically to individuals through the MyQuest online portal and app.

Customers can schedule to pick up a COVID-19 PCR testing kit with at-home specimen collection or schedule observed drive-thru collection at https://www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/services/covid-19-testing where they will be directed to request a test through Quest’s consumer-initiated test platform QuestDirect™. Bartell Drugs customers may visit bartelldrugs.com/covid19-testing. Quest’s kits come with a prepaid FedEx envelope for overnight shipping to a Quest laboratory. Currently, the average time for Quest Diagnostics to provide a test result is one to two days. Result turnaround times can fluctuate with demand levels and vary by region and other factors.

“As new variants spread throughout our communities, testing remains a critical tool as we continue to support our communities in the fight against COVID-19,” said Karen Staniforth, Chief Pharmacy Officer at Rite Aid. “Identifying COVID-19 infection helps individuals obtain the treatment they need while helping to prevent further spread of the disease. We are proud to collaborate with Quest to make testing easily accessible for our customers by expanding to all of our stores.”

“As people continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals and families need access to convenient, affordable and quality diagnostic testing in order to engage in activities more safely and responsibly,” adds Cathy Doherty, Senior Vice President, Regional Businesses, Quest Diagnostics. “PCR and other molecular diagnostic tests are the gold-standard for reliable COVID-19 testing. Our relationship with Rite Aid will extend our delivery of COVID-19 testing to more communities in the United States.”

PCR and other nucleic acid amplification tests are molecular diagnostic testing technologies. Unlike at-home antigen tests, they are performed in a laboratory. According to the CDC, NAAT is the gold standard for detection of SARS-CoV-2, and they may be useful in some cases in confirming an antigen test result. Customers should discuss their test results with their doctor.

In addition to the molecular tests, Rite Aid locations continue to provide rapid, over-the-counter at-home antigen COVID-19 test kits for customers. For more information on Rite Aid’s COVID-19 test options, visit riteaid.com. Rite Aid also continues to provide COVID-19 vaccines and boosters to eligible customers. Customers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by visiting: https://www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/scheduler.

All Rite Aid locations are able to dispense the oral medications, Paxlovid, and Lagevrio (molnupiravir), for treatment of COVID-19.

For the latest information on Quest’s COVID-19 testing efforts, visit Quest Diagnostics Newsroom - News Releases.

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid is a full-service pharmacy that improves health outcomes. Rite Aid is defining the modern pharmacy by meeting customer needs with a wide range of vehicles that offer convenience, including retail and delivery pharmacy, as well as services offered through our wholly owned subsidiaries, Elixir, Bartell Drugs and Health Dialog. Elixir, Rite Aid’s pharmacy benefits and services company, consists of accredited mail and specialty pharmacies, prescription discount programs and an industry leading adjudication platform to offer superior member experience and cost savings. Health Dialog provides healthcare coaching and disease management services via live online and phone health services. Regional chain Bartell Drugs has supported the health and wellness needs in the Seattle area for more than 130 years. Rite Aid employs more than 6,300 pharmacists and operates more than 2,350 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. For more information, visit www.riteaid.com.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, Quest's diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors, and improve health care management. Quest Diagnostics annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com