Avary Holding Looks to Transform Its Business Strategy with Blue Yonder

SHENZHEN, China, & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To support its growth strategy and transform its business, Avary Holding (Shenzhen) Co., LTD, a top global printed circuit board supplier, has selected to transform its supply chain planning processes with Blue Yonder, a leader in digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. Avary Holding will implement Blue Yonder’s supply planning solution, part of Luminate® Planning.

Avary Holding is engaged in the design, research and development, manufacturing, and sales of various kinds of printed circuit boards. These finished products and components are widely applied to various types of communications, computing, and consumer products. To move away from manual planning processes and increase its supply chain efficiency, the company turned to Blue Yonder for the solution.

By implementing Blue Yonder’s Luminate Planning solution, Avary Holding will be able to:

Improve its visibility into capacity and inventory turnover.

Reduce labor cost by optimizing its planning team labor structure.

Increase supply chain efficiency in capacity utilization and inventory reduction.

Blue Yonder’s supply planning solution will provide Avary Holding with a holistic and connected view of its supply chain planning processes. Avary Holding will be able to balance global objectives for demand satisfaction, collaborate on planning scenarios in situations of material shortage, and use prescriptive recommendations to make more accurate and faster decisions through the manufacturing and distribution network to minimizing stock-outs and maximizing inventory turns, ultimately improving the customer experience.

“Avary Holding was seeking a powerful solution that could scale as their business grew. By working with Blue Yonder, they will transition current semi-manual and semi-automatic work to an intelligent, end-to-end integrated system that will help the company transform in the years to come,” said Antonio Boccalandro, president, APAC, Blue Yonder.

