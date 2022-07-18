iNDEMAND Premieres "Sharknado: The Critics' Roast," Available Exclusively On Demand Debuting July 26.

“Sharknado: The Critics’ Roast” is the first “Sharknado” film, featuring new, original commentary from two comedic film critics: The Cinema Snob and the Nostalgia Critic. “The Cinema Snob” is a comedy web series created by, written by, and starring Brad Jones as a pretentious film critic who uses wit and sarcasm to spotlight classic and forgotten exploitation films. The “Nostalgia Critic” comedy web series was created by and stars Doug Walker as an often angry, sarcastic critic who reviews films and TV series with exaggerated reactions. The two critics join forces to berate the cult classic in “Sharknado: The Critics’ Roast," which premieres July 26 on demand through Comcast's Xfinity, Spectrum, and Contour cable systems.

“Sharknado: The Critics’ Roast” is the first “Sharknado” film, featuring new, original commentary from two comedic film critics: The Cinema Snob and the Nostalgia Critic. “The Cinema Snob” is a comedy web series created by, written by, and starring Brad Jones as a pretentious film critic who uses wit and sarcasm to spotlight classic and forgotten exploitation films. The “Nostalgia Critic” comedy web series was created by and stars Doug Walker as an often angry, sarcastic critic who reviews films and TV series with exaggerated reactions. The two critics join forces to berate the cult classic in “Sharknado: The Critics’ Roast," which premieres July 26 on demand through Comcast's Xfinity, Spectrum, and Contour cable systems.

NEW YORK & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--It’s July, and that means shark fans will have a jaw-some selection of TV programming to choose from in the coming weeks. To honor the feared and revered fish, iNDEMAND will premiere “Sharknado: The Critics’ Roast,” available exclusively on demand via Comcast’s Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, Astound powered by RCN, and other cable systems across the U.S. In addition to “The Critics’ Roast,” the entire “Sharknado” film library from producing studio The Asylum will also be available to order on demand starting July 26. iNDEMAND is the leading distributor of transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) and pay-per-view (PPV) programming in North America.

“Sharknado: The Critics’ Roast” is the first “Sharknado” film, featuring new, original commentary from two comedic film critics: The Cinema Snob and the Nostalgia Critic. “The Cinema Snob” is a comedy web series created by, written by, and starring Brad Jones as a pretentious film critic who uses wit and sarcasm to spotlight classic and forgotten exploitation films. The “Nostalgia Critic” comedy web series was created by and stars Doug Walker as an often angry, sarcastic critic who reviews films and TV series with exaggerated reactions. The two critics join forces to berate the cult classic in “Sharknado: The Critics’ Roast.”

Doug Walker (Nostalgia Critic) explains, "If you love learning about bad movies AND riffing on bad movies—especially bad movies that half the time riff on themselves—this is the perfect meta mess for you! Nostalgia Critic can be found at https://www.youtube.com/c/ChannelAwesome

"Sharknado is already funny, so now it's time to make it even funnier,” added Brad Jones (The Cinema Snob), whose channel can be found at http://www.youtube.com/stonedgremlinproductions

In addition to “The Critics’ Roast,” the entire “Sharknado” canon will be available to order on demand starting July 26, including: “Sharknado,” “Sharknado 2: The Second One,” “Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!,” “Sharknado 3: Extended Edition,” “Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens,” “Sharknado 5: Global Swarming,” “The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time,” and the mockumentary “Sharknado: Heart of Sharkness.” In addition to being available to rent on demand, all of these films will also be available for purchase through the participating cable companies.

About iNDEMAND

iNDEMAND is an innovative partnership between three of the leading cable companies in the U.S.—Charter Communications, Comcast Cable, and Cox Communications. iNDEMAND is a company of trusted content aggregators and licensing experts, with unparalleled technical expertise and long-standing relationships with MVPDs, major sports leagues, Hollywood studios, and other entertainment and sports companies across North America. iNDEMAND delivers great content to more than 80 million cable homes and has distribution deals with more than 150 companies. In December 2021, iNDEMAND launched PPV.COM, a streaming PPV service and the first of its kind to offer interactive fan engagement during live-action sports. With the addition of PPV.COM to its existing cable PPV infrastructure, iNDEMAND has consolidated all forms of PPV distribution under one roof, making the company the only provider of turn-key PPV solutions for both industry partners and consumers. For more information, go to indemand.com.

About The Asylum

The Asylum is one of the world's leading brand-oriented motion picture and television studios. With a focus on high-concept, market-driven entertainment, like the SHARKNADO franchise and the popular BLACK SUMMER and Z NATION TV series, The Asylum finances, produces and releases 25 films per year through its direct pipeline to the nation's top platforms and its network of international partners. Since its founding in 1997, The Asylum has released more than 500 films and has built a library of over 300 original productions, including top-rated programs for Netflix, Tubi, SYFY, Lifetime, Ion Television, Animal Planet, as well as Hallmark Channel, Sony Television, BET, and Universal TV. The Asylum’s apocalyptic thriller BLACK SUMMER was the #1 scripted series on its Netflix release. And its critically acclaimed action-horror series, Z NATION, is one of SYFY’s longest-running and highest-rated. Now THE ASYLUM MOVIE CHANNEL – a Free Ad-supported Streaming TV entertainment network, with over two million hours watched per month, is one of the top-rated OTT entertainment networks.