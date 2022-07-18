GigNet Signs Agreement with Grupo Entre Fuegos to Provide Managed Services to Five Restaurants in Cancun

CANCUN, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, North of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced today that it will be providing Managed Services to five dining locations operated by the Entre Fuegos Restaurant Group in Cancun. This will ensure fast, reliable connections with seamless communication within each of their five popular locations: Entre Fuegos, Novorigen, Xalwo, Tacos PM, and Dahyla.

Co-Founders of the group, Conny Cuadra and Eduardo Ramos, recognize that attention to every detail is a requirement that must be met to create an experience that exceeds diners’ expectations. Their mission is to awaken the senses and captivate emotions with new flavors, high quality food and great service. The technology partnership with GigNet emphasizes a recognition that restaurant customers – both travelers and locals – also demand secure, high-speed connectivity to fully enjoy the modern dining experience.

Mr. Ramos stated, “Elegance and style define our restaurants as unique, and we pride ourselves on the food and beverage choices we offer guests. For example, our wine cellar, one of the best in Mexico, has capacity for 1,200 national and international bottles and more than 200 labels. Keeping track of all the details and making sure we deliver fast and superior service to each of our customers requires world class connectivity. We chose GigNet to provide Managed Services in our restaurants because they offer the best technology and value – and like Entre Fuegos they truly understand the concept of client satisfaction.”

Mark Carney, OBE and President of GigNet Mexico, stated, “We are excited about welcoming Grupo Entre Fuegos to the GigNet family. In my three decades of experience in the hotel, resort and food and beverage industry in Cancun before joining GigNet, I learned first-hand that reputation for quality is built and tested on every meal, every client interaction. GigNet is a pioneer in Quintana Roo, if not in all of Mexico and Latin America, for bringing to telecommunications an emphasis on service and proving our value every minute of every day. Great companies like Entre Fuego depend on us for restaurant operations, connectivity to the cloud - and most of all for creating an exceptional, shareable experience for every guest.”

ABOUT GRUPO ENTRE FUEGOS

Grupo Entre Fuegos is a restaurant chain that originated in Puebla, Mexico and now have restaurants in Mexico City, Puebla, Pachuca, and Cancún. Entre Fuegos is an important and growing restaurant group in Mexico that is continuously looking for opportunities and ideas to surprise their customers and impact them with a unique and innovative experience. Their distinctive and original restaurants build experiences that exceed expectations. Grupo Entre Fuegos has built a reputation for gastronomic innovation and quality, excellent service, attention to detail, unique style, and a true passion for cooking.

https://grupoentrefuegos.com/

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company specializing in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) for enterprise customers including hotels, resorts, retailers, offices, large commercial operations, governmental offices, and medical and educational facilities, as well as fiber-optic transport services for mobile phone operators in the region. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism and new residential development destinations in the world, with over 25 million annual airport visitors. GigNet is a leader in the Digital Transformation of the region.