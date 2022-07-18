PropTech Innovator Unreserved Celebrates First Anniversary by Offering 0% Interest for 12 months on Home Purchases

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PropTech innovator Unreserved today announced that it is offering home buyers who purchase a home directly, a cashback of up to three percent of the purchase price in an effort to facilitate home purchases as national interest rates rise. The company is partnering with Canadian mortgage experts nesto to facilitate this discount, which is available from July 18-31.

“The past year has been an incredible ride. We never expected to sell so many homes and this is our way of giving back to home buyers who need the break the most.” says CEO Ryan O’Connor. “Home buyers have been on a wild roller coaster for the last few years, and now with interest rates shooting up, this opportunity is truly life changing for many Canadians. This partnership with nesto is just a glimpse of what’s come in the future as we continue to grow.”

“We are excited to partner with a company that is so committed to a simple and transparent home ownership experience. Just like nesto is on a mission to offer a positive, empowering and transparent property financing experience, Unreserved offers a fully transparent real estate platform that’s committed to improving the home buying and selling experience,” says Chase Belair, nesto’s Principal Broker and Co-founder.

As a full-service real-estate company, Unreserved offers staging, marketing, and promotions while only charging a 1% seller fee (plus optional 2% to buyer agents). Unreserved also facilitates open houses and private showings. All homes are pre-inspected and come with a full one-year home warranty. Everything is available for the public to view online including market comparisons. With an open offer process everyone can watch the transparent bidding process unfold right in front of them.

About Unreserved

The Unreserved technology platform is paving the way for a transparent way to buy and sell homes allowing buyers to place offers on homes while removing blind-bidding and bully offers from the equation. In addition, Unreserved is a full-service auction company, offering staging, marketing, and promotion to attract qualified buyers and interested sellers.

About nesto

nesto is a pioneer of online mortgages and has a transparent, convenient, technology-first property financing experience—simplified from start to finish. nesto is a fast growing start up, backed by top investors like Portag3 Ventures securing $76 million in funding. The brand offers all the help of a mortgage broker without the commission so you can trust that the advisors have your best interests at heart to find your low rate and will guide you through the complicated process of home financing. Visit nesto.ca/ for more information.