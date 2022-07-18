UVDI Awarded Agreement for UV-C Indoor Air Quality Technology with Premier, Inc.

VALENCIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UltraViolet Devices, Inc. (UVDI), a leading manufacturer of advanced Ultraviolet technology for Indoor Air Quality and Hospital Room Disinfection, announced today that it has been awarded a group purchasing agreement with Premier, Inc. in the category of Indoor Air Quality products. Effective July 1, 2022, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for UVDI’s proven UV-C Air Disinfection, Air Purification and HVAC Coil Cleaning products.

The agreement will provide Premier’s 4,400 hospital members in the United States with even greater access to UVDI’s proven Indoor Air Quality products, which are installed in more than 10,000 commercial facilities worldwide, including in leading Healthcare systems. UVDI’s Indoor Air Quality technology in the agreement includes:

V-MAX™ Advanced UV-C Air Disinfection and Coil Cleaning technology: independently proven to inactivate 99.99% of SARS-CoV-2 in a single pass in a moving airstream in BSL-3 laboratory testing. Multiple product configurations enable installation both in-duct and in Air Handling Units.

New V-PURE™ Portable Air Purifier: equipped with both UV-C technology and certified HEPA filtration and independently proven to provide 99% elimination of coronavirus in only 45 minutes.

“We are pleased that Premier has awarded UVDI’s Indoor Air Quality products with a three-year agreement,” stated Richard Hayes, President, UVDI. “This contract position, along with our existing Hospital Room Disinfection agreement for the UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer, will help ensure that Premier members have easier access to both advanced UV-C air and surface disinfection solutions. As Healthcare systems seek comprehensive solutions to effectively prevent the transmission of microorganisms in the environment, they deserve independently proven, affordable solutions to do so.”

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and approximately 225,000 other providers and organizations. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About UltraViolet Devices, Inc. (UVDI)

UVDI's Mission is to make a cleaner, safer, and healthier world through advanced UV-C solutions that disinfect the air and surfaces in the environments we live, work, and play in. UVDI’s UV air and surface disinfection solutions are designed and manufactured in California, applying deep Research and Development excellence and 73 years of Family expertise. The UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer is globally trusted by more than 1,100 leading hospitals in 27 countries, where it has been independently proven effective in 15 peer-reviewed, published hospital studies. UVDI’s proven UV Indoor Air Quality solutions are installed globally in over 10,000 Commercial facilities. UVDI is proud to be a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE).