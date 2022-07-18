Vertical Aerospace and Babcock International Partner to Explore New Variants for the VX4

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vertical Aerospace (Vertical) [NYSE: EVTL], a global aerospace and technology company that is pioneering zero emissions aviation, today announces a partnership with Babcock International (Babcock) [LON: BAB], the aerospace, defence and security company to explore new applications for its VX4 eVTOL aircraft.

The VX4 has proven demand in the passenger transportation markets from established airline customers including Virgin Atlantic, aircraft lessors such as Avolon, and helicopter and tourism operators such as Bristow and Iberojet. With today’s announcement, Vertical and Babcock will set up a Joint Working Group (JWG) to explore how to use the VX4 in new applications such as aerial EMS and cargo transportation. The VX4 has the potential to transform these types of operations and reduce their carbon impact at a lower overall cost.

Babcock has over thirty-five years of experience in EMS, performing thousands of missions every year globally, and is the largest single operator delivering helicopter emergency services (HEMS) in the UK. By reducing the medical response time, Babcock not only saves lives, but also significantly minimises the long-term effects of injuries. This will include reviewing how to use the VX4 in vital services such as attending accidents and providing emergency transport between hospitals.

The partnership will also see the two companies working on developing modular MRO capabilities to enable cost effective maintenance of the aircraft in both remote and challenging environments. The partnership will also see the two companies working on the development of modular MRO capabilities to maximise availability and enable cost effective maintenance of the VX4 in service. Leveraging Babcock’s experience in the defence industry, the partnership will also explore how the eVTOL concept may be expanded in the future to support the armed forces with medium range logistics delivery and casualty evacuation services.

Stephen Fitzpatrick, Founder & CEO, Vertical Aerospace, said “Climate change is the greatest challenge of our time. As with all other areas, the emergency services and logistics sectors must respond and adapt. I am delighted that Vertical Aerospace will be able support Babcock, a trusted provider of emergency response services, in their efforts to decarbonise their operations.”

Phil Craig, Managing Director of UK Aviation at Babcock, added: “Partnering with Vertical Aerospace not only enables us to harness our extensive digital and data expertise across Babcock, but also our reputation as a trusted MRO provider with a highly skilled workforce. As a business, we’re committed to reducing our carbon footprint and this partnership is an exciting step into the world of electric aircrafts. Exploring VX4’s technological capabilities allows us to understand how it can be used to deliver critical care and logistical support in challenging environments with zero emissions.”

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace is pioneering electric aviation. The company was founded in 2016 by Stephen Fitzpatrick, an established entrepreneur best known as the founder of the OVO Group, a leading energy and technology group and Europe’s largest independent energy retailer. Over the past five years, Vertical has focused on building the most experienced and senior team in the eVTOL industry, who have over 1,700 combined years of engineering experience, and have certified and supported over 30 different civil and military aircraft and propulsion systems.

Vertical’s top-tier partner ecosystem is expected to de-risk operational execution and its pathway to certification allows for a lean cost structure and enables production at scale. Vertical has a market-leading pre-order book by value for more than 1,400 aircraft from global customers creating multiple potential near term and actionable routes to market. Customers include American Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Avolon, Bristow, Marubeni, Iberojet and FLYINGGROUP, as well as Japan Airlines (JAL), Gol, Air Greenland, Gozen Holding and AirAsia, through Avolon’s VX4 placements.

Vertical’s ordinary shares and warrants commenced trading on the NYSE in December 2021 under the tickers “EVTL” and “EVTLW,” respectively.

About the VX4 eVTOL Aircraft

The piloted zero operating emissions four-passenger VX4, is projected to be capable of travelling distances over 100 miles, achieving top speeds of over 200mph, while producing minimal noise and has a low cost per passenger mile. The VX4 is expected to open up advanced air mobility to a whole new range of passengers and transform how we travel. Find out more: vertical-aerospace.com

Vertical Media Kit

About Babcock

Babcock is an international aerospace, defence and security company, with a leading naval business, providing value add services across a range of countries, including the UK, France, Canada, Australia and South Africa. We help customers in the UK and around the world to improve the capability, reliability and availability of their most critical assets.

With over 35 years of experience in aerial emergency medical services (EMS), the most up-to-date fleet and equipment, the best qualified personnel, and medical bases in all our countries of operation, Babcock is trusted by its customers, including national and regional government bodies and charity organisations, to deliver these vital services.

Forward-Looking Statements

