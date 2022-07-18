Advance Auto Parts Introduces Superfan ‘Ed Vance,’ Giving Emerging Auto Enthusiasts a New Voice In Growing Category

Advance Auto Parts will introduce its No. 1 fan, Ed Vance, on Instagram and Twitter (@EdVance4Advance), followed by 30- , 15- and 6-second spots in both English and Spanish placed in media and on platforms relevant to the modern DIYer, including Roku, Spotify, Pandora, Twitch and more.

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider, today introduced its No. 1 fan "Ed Vance,” revolutionizing the category by representing the voice of an emerging segment of automobile enthusiasts – those learning to DIY and craving a partner on their journey.

In Ed Vance, Advance is providing an authentic, relatable, entertaining and category-exclusive bilingual voice to embody, represent and connect with these modern DIYers, living alongside them in their DIY journey. And his name just happens to be like the brand … Ed Vance loves Advance.

Forty percent of motorists who maintain their own vehicles are between 16 and 34 years old. Growing demand for more seamless and approachable auto care solutions, coupled with heightened interest from these younger, more socially connected car enthusiasts, enables Advance to be the category’s first-mover in merging customers’ desire to be represented and learn as they “do” with a new trusted confidante – Ed Vance.

“Ed’s name recognition will draw quick connection to the Advance brand and serve as a vehicle to communicate the great benefits Advance offers,” said Jason McDonell, executive vice president of merchandising, marketing and eCommerce at Advance Auto Parts. “Ed is able to tell short stories that become authentic and real and connect with a new era of car enthusiasts who have emerged during the pandemic. We leaned into this in developing Ed as ‘every person’s person,’ inspiring these motorists to try something new in caring for their automobile while accelerating our commitment to build personal connections with them.”

In a retail category largely seen as a “sea of sameness,” Ed Vance further differentiates Advance as the need for vehicle maintenance increases parallel to the average age of automobiles in the U.S. reaching 12 years. Advance advances a world in motion through care and speed – a deliberate verb that represents the brand’s commitment to evolving to meet motorists’ needs.

Ed and Advance’s “Do It Together” movement is threaded through all aspects of the new campaign, a connection-first approach guiding all marketing efforts and putting the customer journey front and center. Ed Vance is bilingual, introduced as “Eduardo Vance” to Hispanic audiences in all marketing. His persona first debuts on Instagram and Twitter (@EdVance4Advance), followed by 30-, 15- and 6-second spots in both English and Spanish placed in media and on platforms relevant to the modern DIYer, including Roku, Spotify, Pandora, Twitch and more.

Advance also recently debuted a new custom theme and sonic logo in two languages. “This is How We Advance” and “Avanza Con Advance” drive brand recognition and affinity for Advance while providing a memorable, hummable tune for DIYers.

The arrival of Ed Vance comes as Advance celebrates its 90th “Advanceiversary” this summer by curating consumers’ most memorable moments on the road – the “Drive of Your Life” – for the chance to win a year’s worth of free Shell gasoline and possibly have their drive recreated. To submit the Drive of Your Life, motorists should visit Advanceiversary.com or post on Twitter or Instagram, using #DriveOfYourLifeContest and tagging @advanceauto or @advanceautoparts respectively, now through July 31.

Visit advanceautoparts.com to shop the car care products and maintenance needs required to drive forward. Check out the latest from Ed Vance @EdVance4Advance.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of April 23, 2022, Advance operated 4,687 stores and 311 Worldpac branches primarily within the United States, with additional locations in Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company also served 1,318 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico and various Caribbean islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.