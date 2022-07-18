Easterly Government Properties Completes Acquisition of VA - Columbus, the Seventh of 10 Properties in the VA Portfolio

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA), a fully integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, announced today that it has, through its joint venture (“JV”), completed the acquisition of the previously announced 67,793 leased square foot outpatient facility leased to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) located in Columbus, Georgia (“VA - Columbus”). VA - Columbus is the seventh property to be acquired in the previously announced portfolio of 10 properties 100% leased to the VA under predominately 20-year firm term leases (the “VA Portfolio”).

“Easterly has now closed on seven of the 10 assets in the VA Portfolio through its JV and remains on pace to complete its previously stated $145 million pro rata JV acquisition target for 2022,” said William C. Trimble, III, Easterly’s Chief Executive Officer.

The VA Portfolio is comprised of the following 10 properties, arranged by anticipated lease commencement date:

Property Name State Leased

SF Leased Lease

Term (Yrs) Status VA - Chattanooga TN 94,566 100% 15.0 Delivered (Nov. 2020) / Acquired (Nov. 2021) VA - Lubbock TX 120,916 100% 20.0 Delivered (Dec. 2020) / Acquired (Oct. 2021) VA - Lenexa KS 31,062 100% 20.0 Delivered (May 2021) / Acquired (Oct. 2021) VA - San Antonio TX 226,148 100% 20.0 Delivered (Aug. 2021) / Acquired (Dec. 2021) VA - Birmingham AL 77,128 100% 20.0 Delivered (Nov. 2021) / Acquired (Apr. 2022) VA - Marietta GA 76,882 100% 20.0 Delivered (Dec. 2021) / Acquired (May 2022) VA - Columbus GA 67,793 100% 20.0 Delivered (Jan. 2022) / Acquired (July 2022) VA - Phoenix AZ 257,294 100% 20.0 Delivered (Feb. 2022) / Future Acquisition VA - Corpus Christi TX 69,276 100% 20.0 Development / Future Acquisition VA - Jacksonville FL 193,100 100% 20.0 Development / Future Acquisition Totals 1,214,165 100% 19.6(1) (1) Weighted average by leased square foot.

Year to date, Easterly has acquired, either directly or through the JV, five properties for an aggregate pro rata contractual purchase price of approximately $164.1 million, comprised of (i) $92.7 million of the wholly owned acquisition target of $200.0 – $250.0 million; and (ii) $71.4 million of the pro rata JV acquisition target of $145.0 million. Easterly owns, directly or through the JV, 94 properties totaling 9.1 million square feet.

