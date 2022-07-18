SecurityScorecard Partners with The National Association of Counties to Improve Cybersecurity Posture of Local Governments Across the U.S.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In its ongoing effort to improve the security posture of federal, state and local government agencies, SecurityScorecard, the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, today announced a partnership with The National Association of Counties (NACo). Through this partnership, U.S. county governments will gain access to SecurityScorecard’s cybersecurity ratings platform to monitor and improve cybersecurity risk.

NACo successfully piloted SecurityScorecard’s cybersecurity ratings platform, which involved 38 counties. SecurityScorecard’s platform is now available in the NACo County Tech Xchange, an online portal that connects more than 800 county CIOs, IT directors, CISOs and other county IT leadership. The portal provides resources that enable counties to improve their technology infrastructure.

“We are committed to helping government entities in keeping their communities secure,” said Sachin Bansal, Chief Business and Legal Officer, SecurityScorecard.

SecurityScorecard collects and analyzes global threat signals that give organizations instant visibility into the security posture of vendors and business partners as well as the capability to do a self-assessment of their own security posture. The technology continuously monitors 10 groups of risk factors to instantly deliver an easy-to-understand A-F rating.

“Working with SecurityScorecard will enable us to improve the overall health of county networks and provide immediate access to information about cyber threats and risks, not only for county networks but also for third-party partners,” said Rita Reynolds, CIO of NACo. “This expansive approach offers sophisticated, real-time data that enhances counties’ capacity to monitor and protect critical assets.”

In recent months, SecurityScorecard has established partnerships with the New York Department of Financial Services and U.S. state banking regulators via the Conference of State Banking Supervisors. In addition, SecurityScorecard has significantly increased its work with multiple congressional committees, federal and state agencies, and local authorities and meets regularly with government agencies for policy and operational collaboration, including threat intelligence briefings for major government agencies. SecurityScorecard is a founding member of the Institute for Security & Technology and the only security ratings provider to participate in the Institute’s cross-industry Ransomware Task Force.

SecurityScorecard will participate in the NACo 2022 Annual Conference being held July 21 – 24. This is the largest meeting of county officials who will collaborate on NACo’s federal policy agenda, share proven practices and strengthen knowledge to help improve residents’ lives and the efficiency of county government.

