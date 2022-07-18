The Pillsbury Bake-Off® Contest Returns with an Unexpected Twist

The 51st Pillsbury Bake-Off® Contest is officially open to home cooks and bakers nationwide with a new ovens-off twist. Pillsbury is partnering with actress, producer, director, entrepreneur and cookbook author Eva Longoria to kick off the competition and share some of her favorite no-oven-required Pillsbury recipes. Check out the full rules and submit your original recipe at Pillsbury.com/BakeOff for a chance to win $50,000, as well as a $50,000 donation to a participating charity of choice. (Photo: Business Wire)

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The 51st Pillsbury Bake-Off® Contest is officially open to home cooks and bakers nationwide with a new twist and the opportunity to win a grand prize and make a generous charitable contribution. This year, Pillsbury is challenging participants to turn their ovens off for the first time in the contest’s history. Pillsbury is introducing the Ovens Off Bake-Off® Contest and contestants will be required to use anything but the oven to prepare their recipe.

To kick off the competition, Pillsbury is partnering with actress, producer, director, entrepreneur and cookbook author Eva Longoria to share some of her favorite no-oven-required Pillsbury recipes including Air Fryer Crescent Roll Quesadilla Pockets and Cinnamon Roll Waffles with Cream Cheese Glaze.

“ I love getting creative in the kitchen and am always exploring new recipes and cooking methods. Throughout the years, Pillsbury has made that easy and a lot of fun for me and my family,” said Longoria. “ I can’t wait to see the creativity from my fellow home cooks as they too turn off their ovens and share their favorite recipes.”

The Pillsbury Ovens Off Bake-Off® is a celebration of all the new ways families are preparing their meals, leaning into evolving cooking trends and using air fryers, griddles, grills, slow cookers and more to prepare their favorite meals, snacks, appetizers, breakfasts and desserts. In the last year, Pillsbury has seen an increase in demand for recipes made outside the oven. This new take on the contest leans into consumer behavior and rising popularity of tabletop and other appliances for cooking easy, delicious meals and snacks.

This year’s contest will be completely virtual, and the winner will walk away with more than just bragging rights—the Grand Prize winner will receive $50,000, as well as a $50,000 donation from General Mills on their behalf to a participating charity of their choosing.

“ The Pillsbury Bake-Off® Contest is an iconic tradition featuring home cooks across America and their favorite family recipes. Every year we love to see the inspiration and creativity in these recipes, and we’re excited to add the new element of the ovens off challenge,” said Tiffany Seelen, Pillsbury Brand Experience Senior Manager. “ Pillsbury fans are using air fryers, grills and other tabletop appliances to cook their go-to Pillsbury products and this contest will celebrate the fun and innovation they have in the kitchen.”

Since its inception in 1949, the Pillsbury Bake-Off® Contest has been about inspiring home cooks everywhere to share their recipes and celebrating the stories behind them. Over the years, the contest has grown to reflect what’s happening in home kitchens across the country. To learn more about the 51st Pillsbury Bake-Off® Contest, and to participate, visit Pillsbury.com/BakeOff and connect with Pillsbury on Facebook and Instagram.

Check out the full rules and submit your original recipe at Pillsbury.com/BakeOff. Recipes will be accepted starting today through Aug. 14 at 11:59am CT, and the winning recipe, cook and charity will be announced on Oct. 3.

