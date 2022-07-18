Corent Technology and TruStack Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Cloud Services

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TruStack and Corent Technology Inc. today announced their new partnership that will help organizations achieve best-practices in cloud adoption and management through Corent’s SurPaaS® automated cloud platform.

TruStack is a leading provider of specialist managed services, security solutions and hybrid cloud services. TruStack expertise spans Microsoft Azure and on-premise platforms ensuring full flexibility and choice in meeting customer demands. TruStack has chosen to partner with Corent Technology to help customers realize the full benefits of cloud computing.

SurPaaS® is a multi-cloud, independent and agnostic platform supporting the full cloud journey for service providers and their customers. SurPaaS® offers the greatest flexibility, choice and ‘freedom of movement’ in achieving digital transformation success. It helps TruStack deliver best-in-class cloud architectures through the migration phase and beyond. The flexibility of SurPaaS® lets customers choose when and how to modernise their IT estate, providing options both ‘before the cloud’ and ‘on the cloud.’

Russell Henderson, Technical Director at TruStack, said, “We chose to partner with Corent Technology because our customers wish to embrace the move to the cloud, and the modernisation and cost benefits that it can provide. Working with Corent we can deliver our customers a state-of-the-art, best of breed IT platform at a time and a pace that is right for them.”

Jeremy Neal, UK Manager for Corent Technology, said, “We are delighted to be working with TruStack. Their reputation and passion for customer service, and their capabilities in hybrid cloud solutions match our own vision for excellence in IT service delivery.”

About Corent Technology

Corent Technology, Inc. is a leading innovator in the cloud migration and SaaS-enablement technology space. Corent’s SurPaaS® Platform is used by key enterprises, system Integrators and cloud providers to enable rapid discovery, analysis, planning, optimisation, and migration to the cloud; and optionally, automated transformation of software applications to efficient, scalable SaaS. Corent is managed by a team of industry veterans from Microsoft, IBM, HP, EMC, Oracle, and VMware among others. For more information about Corent, please visit www.corenttech.com and to contact Corent please drop a note to info@corenttech.com.

About TruStack

TruStack Ltd is a multi-award-winning managed service provider based in the North East of England. TruStack specializes in delivering end-to-end solutions from the inception and design phase, through to delivery and on-going-management. TruStack takes a consultative approach when looking at each individual business requirement and propose a solution that best fits the needs of the client. Our solutions are built on both public and private cloud offerings to facilitate the right solution for a client based upon a hybrid cloud strategy. TruStack always aim to provide innovative solutions, expert support and outstanding service.

For more information, please visit www.trustack.co.uk or contact enquiries@trustack.co.uk.