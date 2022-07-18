Lone Star College Deploys YuJa’s Video Platform to Serve More than 80,000 Students Each Semester

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lone Star College (LSC), one of the nation’s largest colleges, has signed a five-year agreement to license the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform, which will provide the institution with a media and lecture capture software solution to serve its more than 80,000 students. The institution was replacing Techsmith Knowmia, which recently exited the higher education marketplace.

The college was seeking a cloud-based hosted media capture solution to capture multiple audio and video feeds, as well as host content in a secure environment. The institution highlighted the importance of compliance with all governing laws and the ability to integrate with existing solutions, such as the college’s Learning Management System Desire2Learn, Webex, and others.

“Lone Star College was looking for a user-friendly, reliable and responsive solution that streamlines accessibility and is compatible with existing technology,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “Because of the size of the institution, there is a broad range of users, and they wanted to ensure a smooth transition for everyone. Our goal is always to provide ease of use and interoperability so instructors and students of all skill levels can use the Video Platform’s features.”

The college and its students will benefit from robust and easy-to-use features available in YuJa’s lecture capture, live streaming and sharing tools, as well as the ability to auto-caption media in multiple languages. Built-in tools within YuJa, such as automated production, processing, publishing and managing of video content will help streamline workflows and enable course designers and instructors to create engaging synchronous and asynchronous learning experiences.

ABOUT LONE STAR COLLEGE

Located in the Houston metropolitan area, Lone Star College is one of the fastest-growing and largest institutions of higher education in the nation. Lone Star College (LSC) serves more than 80,000 students each semester in eight colleges, two university centers, 10 additional centers and through Independent School District partners. LSC offers 200+ program options with workforce certifications and high-quality associate and baccalaureate degrees.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate.

We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.