Q2-Update der PQE Group: Zwei neue Übernahmen - United Pharma Technologies Inc. und Quintian Pharma - und zwei neue Niederlassungen angekündigt

The first half of 2022 has closed highly positively for PQE Group, the global women-owned quality consulting company for Lifesciences. The Italian parent Group, after having concluded 2021 with + 20% increase in revenues, confirms its development plan with the announcement of two acquisitions and a new legal entity in Melbourne (Australia) and a new office in Buenos Aires (Argentina). As stated at the beginning of 2022, most of the global staff development plan has been implemented with almost 400 new hires around the world, 200 of which are located in Italy or the US, followed by the PQE Group Mexican Affiliate. With a strong focus on the United States and Latin America, the company managed by Gilda D'Incerti has started the acquisition process of two firms, announcing the affiliation of United Pharma Technologies Inc., a service company based in New Jersey, and Quintian Pharma, based in Malta.