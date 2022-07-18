Sunrise Senior Living Opens Second Community on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Sunrise Senior Living, an industry pioneer and leading provider of senior living services, announced the opening of its second and newest community on Staten Island, Sunrise of New Dorp.

Sunrise’s personalized approach has become a gold standard for the senior living industry throughout its 40-year history. Sunrise of New Dorp will continue that traditional as it welcomes its first residents onsite today. The nearly 85,000 square foot, four-story property by Moseley Architects will provide occupancy for nearly 130 residents and offer assisted living as well as memory care options for individuals living with dementia.

Sunrise of New Dorp’s suites are carefully designed by Sunrise’s in-house design team to support residents’ comfort and safety, featuring custom finishes and an emergency response system. The community combines an elegant mix of modern and interior design touches across its common areas and private spaces, and features custom furniture built for residents’ needs. At the heart of the community constructed in partnership with KBE Building Corporation and PWC Companies, sits a lively and multi-functional bistro area, offering a place for coffee and snacks as well as seating options for lounging in front of the large slab stone fireplace, dining, playing games and socializing. A large, enclosed courtyard spanning the entire width of the community will provide safe, accessible outdoor space for residents to enjoy year-round and includes a pergola with seating. Sunrise of New Dorp’s amenities include an expansive theatre room and a boutique nail and hair salon.

“We are thrilled to welcome residents to our community at New Dorp,” said Sunrise of New Dorp’s Executive Director, Cheryl Bambach. “We look forward to providing the best possible experience to our residents as we support them to live the lifestyles they want and deserve."

Accessible & Dynamic Location

Sunrise of New Dorp’s location on Staten Island provides immediate access to the New York City Metropolitan Area as well as the surrounding region. With proximity to the Staten Island Expressway, residents will have access to quick excursions to Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Jersey City. The community is situated moments from the shops, restaurants, and beaches of Staten Island’s Hylan Boulevard which features various new options, and surrounded by many independent parks, including Miller Field. Residents will enjoy activities and events capitalizing on the dynamic location including trips to the Midland Beach boardwalk and the surrounding green spaces. Beyond lifestyle options in the area, Sunrise residents will have peace of mind with proximity to medical support at Northwell Hospital as well as many of the private medical practices based in the New Dorp area.

Dining By a Celebrity Chef

Keeping with Sunrise’s commitment to unique and elevated dining experiences across its communities, Sunrise of New Dorp’s dining room will be under the leadership and culinary expertise of Chef Daisy Maria Martinez. Chef Daisy is a graduate of The French Culinary Institute, is a cookbook author, and has been a host on both The Food Network and PBS. The Brooklyn-native and mother of four, infuses her French training with her Puerto Rican heritage into her cooking and will work within the Sunrise of New Dorp community to create an eclectic menu that incorporates local, in-season produce that meets the needs of the residents and elevates their experience.

Community Partnerships & Multi-Generational Learning

Sunrise of New Dorp is located near New Dorp High School, which offers opportunities for intergenerational learning and connection building between Sunrise residents and local students. In fact, New Dorp High School’s National Honor Society has already begun to work with the Sunrise community, writing and creating welcoming materials for new residents when they arrive.

“Our location next to New Dorp High School offers so many wonderful options for our residents to connect with the students. From programming within our community to field trips to the school, we are looking forward to how we can build an intergenerational program that builds meaningful and long-term connections,” said Aprillynne Cruz, Sunrise of New Dorp’s Director of Sales. “We are so grateful for the warm welcome the New Dorp High School’s National Honor Society has already given us and can’t wait to continue this partnership.”

Sunrise of New Dorp is located at 470 New Dorp Lane Staten Island, NY 10306. The community offers in-person tours and virtual tours as well as assessments to identify the unique needs of each resident. For more information or to schedule a tour, please call (718) 355-3805 or visit our website.

About Sunrise Senior Living

Founded in 1981, Sunrise Senior Living is credited with establishing the modern era of senior living. Each Sunrise community is dedicated to delivering a personalized approach to senior living where every aspect of the services and environment is built around the specific wants and needs of the individual seniors that call the community home. From purposefully created and thoughtful design, to engaging programming and lifestyle activities and best-in-class quality of care that evolves with the needs of each senior, Sunrise’s industry-leading innovation is built upon its mission to champion quality of life for all seniors. Celebrating 40 years, Sunrise operates more than 270 communities in the United States and Canada serving more than 28,000 residents. With more than 22,000 highly trained team members, Sunrise offers a full range of personalized services, including independent living, assisted living, care for individuals with Alzheimer's and other forms of memory loss, as well as nursing and rehabilitative services.