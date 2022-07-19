 Morgan Health Announces New Investment in Centivo

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Morgan Health, the JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) business unit focused on improving the quality, equity and affordability of employer-sponsored health care, announced a $30 million investment in Centivo, an innovative provider of health plans for self-insured employers built to address health care affordability for employees and their families.

Centivo’s model is anchored around relationships with leading accountable care providers with a proven track record of delivering high-quality, cost-effective care. Centivo works to align incentives between these providers and self-funded employers through timely access to care, affordable and predictable costs and outcomes-based compensation for providers tied to quality and cost-effectiveness. Through this approach, employers can typically offer health benefit plan options that include free adult and pediatric primary care for all visits, no deductibles, predictable copays for all non-primary care, enhanced patient access and integrated virtual primary care.

Among mid-size and large employers, Centivo’s typical client has saved 15 to 30 percent annually compared to traditional insurance models. In addition, members’ medical and pharmacy out-of-pocket cost has, on average, been reduced to less than $350 per person per year. These cost reductions have occurred all while increasing primary care utilization by more than 30 percent and strengthening quality through an advanced primary care-centered clinical model. Centivo members report high levels of satisfaction with overall affordability, cost predictability and care coordination.

Morgan Health’s investment is part of an extended Series B-1 financing. This extension will support Centivo’s rapid growth and expansion amid increased demand from employers and employees.

“ There is a critical and growing need for employers to offer – and for employees to have access to – high quality and affordable health insurance options. Sky-high premiums, deductibles and out-of-pocket costs make coverage unaffordable for too many. Centivo’s model offers a technology-driven and innovative primary care platform that can respond to members’ health needs at every moment,” said Peter Scher, Vice Chairman of JPMorgan Chase, a member of the firm’s Operating Committee who oversees Morgan Health. Scher will join Centivo’s Board.

“ Centivo recognizes the importance of being an advocate and partner in members’ health care journey. Our strategic investment and long-term support will help accelerate Centivo’s efforts so more Americans with employer-sponsored insurance can benefit from affordable, high-quality primary and accountable care,” said Dan Mendelson, CEO of Morgan Health.

Launched in 2019, Centivo has continued to expand its reach among self-insured employers and now has a market presence in 13 states. The company’s growing roster of clients include employers with as few as 51 employees as well as numerous Fortune 500 companies.

“ We are honored and proud to be among the initial group of Morgan Health’s strategic investments,” said Ashok Subramanian, CEO of Centivo. “ Morgan Health and Centivo share a joint mission of restoring health care affordability and value for American workers through a greater emphasis on accountable care. This investment will further increase our ability to do so for more and more employers and their employees while continuing to enhance the simplicity and affordability of Centivo’s health plan for members and patients.”

Morgan Health’s investment in Centivo follows its recent investments in Vera Whole Health, and subsequent investment in Castlight, Embold Health and a research collaboration with Kaiser Permanente. Morgan Health will continue to identify emerging and developing accountable care models with the goal of helping to scale and expand these offerings for JPMC’s employees and the more than 150 million Americans with employer-sponsored health insurance.

About Morgan Health

Morgan Health is a JPMorgan Chase business unit focused on improving employer-sponsored health care. Through its investments and the advancement of accountable care, Morgan Health is working to improve the quality, equity and affordability of employer-sponsored health care for JPMorgan Chase employees, their families and the U.S. health system. The business is led by Dan Mendelson, CEO of Morgan Health, reporting to Peter Scher, Vice Chairman of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and a member of the firm’s Operating Committee. Morgan Health is headquartered in Washington, D.C. Visit morganhealth.com.

About Centivo

Centivo is an innovative health plan for self-funded employers on a mission to bring affordable, high-quality healthcare to the millions of working Americans who struggle to pay their medical bills. Anchored around a primary care based ACO model, Centivo saves employers 15 to 30 percent compared to traditional insurance carriers. Employees also realize significant savings through our free primary care (including virtual), predictable copay and no-deductible benefit plan design. Centivo works with employers ranging in size from 51 employees to Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit centivo.com.