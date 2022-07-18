Alchemy Wellness Resorts to Partner with Premier Brands to Bring Curated Wellness Services to Guests Worldwide

MIAMI BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alchemy Wellness Resorts (“Alchemy” or the “Company”) today announced its launch as a pioneering hospitality and wellness management company dedicated to partnering with resorts and brands to bring curated wellness services to more guests worldwide.

Alchemy will partner with leading resorts and hotels, developers and real estate investors to develop a fresh and highly specialized approach prioritizing innovative wellness programs, strategic development and sustainable financial growth, all while significantly enhancing the guest experience. In conjunction with the launch, Alchemy will assume strategic management responsibilities for the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort (the “Carillon”), a world-class beachfront boutique hotel and spa, and consulting and advisory services to the Waldhaus Flims Wellness Resort, an iconic alpine resort in Flims, Switzerland.

Appointing a team of first-movers and dedicated wellness experts, including Chief Executive Officer Patrick Fernandes and Chief Wellness Officer Tammy Pahel, as well as Vice President of Marketing & Branding Roxana Medina.

“The global wellness economy represents a tremendous opportunity for Alchemy to expand our best-in-class services and pioneering approach to reach more travelers and guests looking for new and different ways to relax, recharge and prioritize mental and physical health and wellbeing,” said Mr. Fernandes. “With our wellness expertise, resources and extensive network of industry relationships, we are distinctively positioned to expand our tailored, time-tested approach to improve the quality and quantity of wellness solutions offered by the leading international resorts and hotels we partner with.”

“We are excited to bring an innovative, technology-driven approach to curating unique experiences and wellness journeys in the most desired locations around the world,” said Ms. Pahel. “We look forward to partnering with exceptional properties and brands around the world to enhance operations, expand first-class wellness offerings and capitalize on growth opportunities while serving the evolving needs of today’s guests.”

For more information about Alchemy’s vision, please visit the company’s website: https://alchemywellnessresorts.com.

About Patrick Fernandes

Mr. Fernandes brings more than 20 years of hospitality and wellness experience across several leading brands and track record of creativity and innovation in delivering five-star guest experiences. He currently serves as Executive Managing Director of Carillon Miami Wellness Resort. Previously, Mr. Fernandes served as hotel manager of Faena Hotel Miami Beach and was instrumental in helping it become the first independent hotel to achieve a Forbes Five Star rating in its inaugural year, as well as being named a Leading Hotel of the World and #1 Hotel in the USA by Condé Nast.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Fernandes held various roles across the hospitality industry, serving as Director of Training and Quality at The Setai, a luxury hotel in South Beach; Senior Consultant at F&G Hospitality Consulting, a premiere hospitality consulting firm; and General Manager at InterContinental Hotels Group, a British multinational hospitality company.

About Tammy Pahel

Tammy Pahel has been dedicated to innovating and advancing the wellness journey for travelers and guests around the world for nearly 35 years. She currently serves as Vice President of Spa & Wellness at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, where she was named American Spa’s 2019 Spa Director of the Year. With her forward-thinking approach and strategic partnerships with leading global technology brands, she significantly advanced the resort’s cutting-edge technology and touchless wellness experiences during a time when people are seeking different types of wellness services, while strategically developing new revenue streams and increasing profitability.

Throughout her career, Ms. Pahel has been a prominent voice for the spa and wellness industry, having served on the International Spa Association Board for four years. She is also a Global Wellness Summit Ambassador, participating in the Global Wellness Summit annually. She is also currently the Director of Education for the Southeast Spa Wellness Association (SESPAA).

About Alchemy Wellness Resorts

Alchemy Wellness Resorts is a pioneering hospitality management company, headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida, that partners with leading resorts and hotels, developers and real estate investors to enhance long-term strategy, improve infrastructure and financial performance, and bring tailored wellness offerings designed to dramatically improve the guest experience. Alchemy brings a new vision for modern wellness centered around innovation and cutting-edge technology. For more information, please visit: https://alchemywellnessresorts.com.