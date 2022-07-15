Forever 21 Collaborates With Airwalk for Nostalgic Back to School Collection

Looks from the Forever 21 x Airwalk collaboration available for a limited time, at all Forever 21 stores, on the Forever 21 app and at www.forever21.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iconic fashion brand, Forever 21 announced today the launch of its latest collaboration, a limited-edition back to school collection with Airwalk, a global skate and action sports lifestyle brand. The collaboration brings Airwalk’s legacy in skate culture to Forever 21 in the form of nostalgic designs that lean into the brand’s 80s and 90s heritage, through chain details, stripes, bold graphics, checkers and more. The collection includes apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and kids.

“Forever 21 and Airwalk have a shared So-Cal heritage, from the street to the beach, and this collaboration reflects that iconic style and rebellious attitude,” says Winnie Park, Chief Executive Officer of Forever 21. “This unique collection addresses current trends toward streetwear and nostalgia, while driving relevancy with a new generation of back-to-school shoppers who are leaning into skate culture.”

For more than three decades, Airwalk has brought the So-Cal style and attitude to consumers around the world through its iconic aesthetic. The first collaboration of the year for Airwalk, the brands come together to inspire nostalgias and those who crave the unconventional to express their individuality.

“We are incredibly pleased for consumers to experience this collaboration between two iconic brands,” said Jarrod Weber, Group President Lifestyle, Chief Brand Officer of Authentic Brands Group. “Airwalk’s association with skate culture alongside Forever 21’s ability to consistently deliver trend-forward fashion creates the opportunity for both brands to secure a strong and long-lasting relationship with younger audiences.”

The Forever 21 x Airwalk collaboration offers inclusive sizing for women, men and kids, priced from $6.99 - $54.99 and will be available for a limited time, at all Forever 21 stores, on the Forever 21 app and at www.forever21.com.

About Forever 21

Forever 21 is a fashion industry leader making the latest trends accessible to all while inspiring unique style and confidence. With a renewed focus on the customer experience, the brand offers high style designs and fashion basics with compelling values and a dynamic store environment. While driving innovation across e-commerce and digital to expand access and convenience, the brand continues to strengthen its positioning as today’s preferred destination for the fashionable consumer. Forever 21 is located in more than 572 freestanding locations globally and online. For more information visit Forever21.com.

About Airwalk

Since 1986, Airwalk has been a leader in the world of skateboarding and action sports, creating one-of-kind performance and lifestyle gear. Airwalk solidified its legacy in pop culture, appearing in countless films and music videos. The brand’s offerings include men’s and women’s apparel, footwear, accessories including skate hardgoods, which are available in the U.S., Latin America, Europe and Asia. Airwalk has been the brand of choice for generations of skaters and its influence lives on as the brand continues to drive innovative design.

