Pacific Life Recognizes Wholesalers for Contributions to the Industry

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pacific Life is a platinum corporate sponsor of the Association for Wholesaling Diversity (AWD) and continues to invest in efforts that increase diversity, equity, and inclusion in the financial industry. Sponsoring AWD is especially important for Pacific Life as it employs a large wholesaling team, and AWD is dedicated to the ongoing success, support, and development of Black financial services wholesaling professionals and partners with firms that recognize the need to improve diversity, equity, and inclusion within their organizations.

Recently, AWD recognized two of Pacific Life’s wholesalers for their contributions to the industry. Orian Williams, JD, LLM, CFP®, and senior advisory consultant, received the prestigious honor of Rising Star External Wholesaler Award at the 6th Annual Conference in Washington, D.C., in June. Mr. Williams stated, “ I was happy to be in the room with so many great salespeople, but I never expected to be honored with this award. It means so much to me that my peers and people I view as trailblazers recognize the work I do.”

Terrell Golden, AAMS® and senior field wholesaler, was honored with the AWD Ron Williams Development & Mentorship Icon Award for remarkable efforts helping young wholesalers reach the next level. “ It has been and continues to be a pleasure to help those who have the desire to take their careers to the next level,” said Mr. Golden. “ I’m so honored to be recognized by an organization that I have such respect for.”

In addition to Mr. Williams’ and Mr. Golden’s achievements, AWD previously honored Pacific Life wholesaler Julian Curry by adding his name to an annual award, the AWD Julian Curry Sales Icon Award. " Our work helping to develop the next generation of Black wholesalers has been incredibly fulfilling over the last six years," said Mr. Curry.

“ AWD made excellent choices in honoring Orian and Terrell, and previously Julian. They're all credentialed and highly skilled, and have made significant impacts in their roles at Pacific Life. We’re fortunate to have them on our sales team,” said Kevin Kennedy, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Pacific Life. “ Through our partnership with AWD, we’re able to tap into a diverse group of skilled candidates and support our current Black wholesalers. Diversity, equity, and inclusion continue to be a primary focus for us. The sponsorship has been a wonderful opportunity as we believe employing a wholesaling force with broad mindsets and backgrounds improves our ability to connect with our customers.”

