Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Filing of Registration Statement on Form S-4 in Connection with its Proposed Business Combination with Suneva Medical

SAN DIEGO & NORCROSS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: VHAQ) (“Viveon Health” or “VHAQ”), a special purpose acquisition company, and Suneva Medical, Inc. (“Suneva” or the “Company”), an innovative medical technology company using regenerative medicine to change the standard of care in aesthetic treatments, announced that VHAQ filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on July 13, 2022.

The Registration Statement, contains a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus in connection with the previously announced business combination between VHAQ and Suneva. While the information within the Registration Statement is subject to change, it provides important information about Suneva Medical and VHAQ, as well as the proposed business combination.

On January 12, 2022, VHAQ entered into a merger agreement with Suneva. The combined company is expected to be listed on the NYSE American upon completion of the transaction, which is expected to occur in the second half of 2022, subject to approval by VHAQ’s shareholders, the Registration Statement being declared effective by the SEC, and other customary closing conditions.

Included in the Registration Statement are Suneva’s financial results for 2021 and for the first quarter of 2022. Overall, Suneva delivered strong revenue growth in 2021 and generated $29.5 million of net sales and $6.3 million in Q1 of 2022. Suneva’s full financial results and related disclosures can be found in the Registration Statement.

About Suneva Medical, Inc.

Suneva Medical, Inc., headquartered in San Diego, CA, is a leader in regenerative aesthetics. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing branded products for providers and their patients. Suneva offers a portfolio of products to address the impact of the aging process to deliver solutions that leverage the body’s own restorative capacity. The product portfolio is composed of several “only” and “first to market” solutions with both FDA PMA approval and 510(k) clearance. For more information, visit www.sunevamedical.com.

About Viveon Health Acquisition Corp.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “will,” “shall,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “would,” “positioned,” “future,” “forecast,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “outlook” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements made in this press release regarding: the proposed transactions contemplated by the merger agreement, including the benefits of the proposed business combination, integration plans, expected synergies and revenue opportunities; anticipated future financial and operating performance and results, including estimates for growth, the expected management and governance of the combined company, continued expansion of product portfolios and the availability or effectiveness of the technology for such products; the regenerative aesthetics sector’s continued growth and the continued demand of physicians and consumers driving such growth; and the expected timing of the proposed business combination. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on Viveon Health’s and Suneva’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (1) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; (2) the institution or outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Viveon Health and/or Suneva following the announcement of the merger agreement and the transactions contemplated therein; (3) the inability of the parties to complete the proposed business combination, including due to failure to obtain approval of the stockholders of Viveon Health or Suneva, certain regulatory approvals, or satisfy other conditions to closing in the merger agreement; (4) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement or could otherwise cause the transaction to fail to close; (5) the failure to meet the minimum cash requirements of the merger agreement due to Viveon Health stockholder redemptions and the failure to obtain replacement financing; (6) the inability to complete a concurrent PIPE; (7) the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on Suneva’s business and/or the ability of the parties to complete the proposed business combination; (8) the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of Viveon Health’s shares of common stock on the NYSE American following the proposed business combination; (9) the risk that the proposed business combination disrupts current plans and operations as a result of the announcement and consummation of the proposed business combination; (10) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of Suneva to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; (11) costs related to the proposed business combination; (12) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (13) the possibility that Suneva may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (14) the amount of redemption requests made by Viveon Health’s stockholders; and (15) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the final prospectus of Viveon Health for its initial public offering dated December 22, 2020 filed with the SEC and the Form S-4 relating to the proposed business combination, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, and in Viveon Health’s other filings with the SEC. Viveon Health and Suneva caution that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Viveon Health and Suneva caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Viveon Health and Suneva do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Neither Viveon Health nor Suneva gives any assurance that the combined company will achieve its expectations.

Financial Information

Certain financial information and data contained in this press release is unaudited and may not conform to Regulation S-X. Such information and data may not be included in, may be adjusted in or may be presented differently in the registration statement relating to the proposed business combination and the proxy statement/prospectus contained therein.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This press release relates to a proposed transaction between VHAQ and Suneva. VHAQ has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC, which is subject to change and includes a document that serves as a prospectus and proxy statement of VHAQ, referred to as a proxy statement/prospectus. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus will be sent to all VHAQ stockholders. VHAQ has also filed other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. Before making any voting decision, investors and security holders of VHAQ are urged to read the registration statement, the proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction because they contain important information about the proposed transaction.

Investors and security holders are able to obtain free copies of the registration statement, the proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC by VHAQ through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov.

The documents filed by VHAQ with the SEC also may be obtained by contacting Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. by calling 404.861.5393.

NEITHER THE SEC NOR ANY STATE SECURITIES REGULATORY AGENCY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE TRANSACTIONS DESCRIBED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR FAIRNESS OF THE BUSINESS COMBINATION OR RELATED TRANSACTIONS OR PASSED UPON THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE DISCLOSURE IN THIS PRESS RELEASE. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY CONSTITUTES A CRIMINAL OFFENSE.

Participants in the Solicitation

Suneva, VHAQ and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and other members of management and employees may, under SEC rules, be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from VHAQ’s shareholders in connection with the proposed business combination. A list of the names of such persons and information regarding their interests in the proposed business combination are contained in the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus included in the Registration Statement for the proposed business combination that is available at www.sec.gov.

Information about Viveon Health’s directors and executive officers and their ownership of Viveon Health’s common stock is set forth in Viveon Health’s prospectus, dated December 22, 2020, as modified or supplemented by any Form 3 or Form 4 filed with the SEC since the date of such filing. Other information regarding the direct and indirect interests of the participants in the proxy solicitation is included in the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus that is part of the Registration Statement These documents can also be obtained free of charge from the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. You may also obtain free copies of these documents free of charge by directing a written request to VHAQ or Suneva. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus will be mailed to VHAQ’s shareholders as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed business combination when it becomes available.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.