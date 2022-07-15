NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Reports Record Avenova® Sales During Amazon’s Prime Day Event

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NovaBay® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY), a pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing high-quality, scientifically formulated eyecare and skincare products, announces record sales of Avenova-branded products during Amazon’s Prime Day event (July 12-13). Sales of Avenova-branded products during the two-day event increased 27% over Prime Days 2021 and 48% over Prime Days 2020, and reached a new one-day all-time high since the product became available on Amazon.com in June 2019.

“We’re excited to break sales records during this year’s Prime Day event. We believe consumers are feeling the financial pinch from inflation and are seeking bargains on the products they routinely purchase and use,” said Justin Hall, NovaBay CEO. “The exceptionally strong reception to Avenova during this year’s Prime Days together with our loyal customer base give us even greater confidence for continued growth through the important Amazon.com sales channel. Because dry eye is a chronic problem, we have many lifetime customers.”

In addition to NovaBay’s flagship eyecare product Avenova Lid & Lash Spray, discounts during Prime Days were available on Avenova Lubricant Eye Drops and Avenova Moist Heating Eye Compress Mask. In a first for Prime Days, NovaBay offered Avenova-branded product bundles with three different bundles available to support eye care for sufferers of bacterial dry eye. Avenova products are highly rated on Amazon.com, with Avenova Lid & Lash Spray receiving 4.5 out of 5 stars from more than 11,400 reviews, including 85% of ratings at 4 stars or above.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company that develops and sells scientifically created and clinically proven consumer products for the eyecare and skincare markets. Avenova® is the most prescribed antimicrobial lid and lash spray and DERMAdoctor is a premium skincare brand offering more than 30 dermatologist-developed skincare products sold through traditional domestic retailers, digital beauty channels and international distributors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release may be forward looking within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial progress and future financial performance of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business strategies, the impact of Prime Days sales on the Company’s overall financial performance, as well as generally the Company’s expected future financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or achievements to be materially different and adverse from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Other risks relating to NovaBay’s business, including risks that could cause results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements in this press release, are detailed in NovaBay’s latest Form 10-Q/K filings and Registration Statement on Form S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially under the heading “Risk Factors.” The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of this date, and NovaBay disclaims any intent or obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

