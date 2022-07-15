Pasadena Tournament of Roses® and Mansion Entertainment Group Announce 2023 Rose Parade® Grand Finale Partnership

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Pasadena Tournament of Roses® and Mansion Entertainment Group are bringing together two iconic entertainment legacies for the 2023 Rose Parade® presented by Honda. Using the world-wide platform, Mansion Entertainment Group will showcase their landmark for exceptional entertainment, The Mansion Theatre For The Performing Arts in Branson, Missouri celebrating its 30th Anniversary.

Mansion Entertainment Group encompasses a well-defined brand of creative production entities including Mansion Sound, Mansion Animation, Mansion Film & Television and Mansion Studios. As the presenting sponsor of the Grand Finale, their family entertainment venue, The Mansion Theatre For The Performing Arts, will be showcased on an unforgettable floral float. From the soaring circular ceiling and magnificent regal staircase in the grand lobby to the three iconic horses welcoming you to the venue.

As the final float in the parade, it will provide a specially designed stage for an outstanding recording artist to be announced in the coming months.

“The collaboration with the Mansion Entertainment Group solidifies our commitment to bringing quality family entertainment to the Rose Parade,” said David Eads, Tournament of Roses Executive Director/CEO. “The relationship with their team has created an environment for creativity and the partnership will provide enjoyment of the Grand Finale for years to come.”

With its theme, “Turning The Corner,” the 2023 Rose Parade celebrates turning a corner. Whether that corner is actual—like the one at the famous turn, signaling the parade’s start, or figurative like the unlimited potential that each new year brings—we all enjoy the opportunity of a fresh start. Turning a corner means rising above – alone, or with family, friends and community, – it means realizing dreams and pursuing possibility. This year, as we turn the corner together, we share in the hope, beauty and joy of what 2023 will bring.

For millions of viewers around the world, the Rose Parade is an iconic tradition at the beginning of the new year. Join us on Monday, January 2, 2023, to experience the floats, bands and equestrians as they parade down Colorado Blvd.