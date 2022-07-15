Generational Equity Advises Sauers Tree & Landscape Service in its Sale to Orion Group

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Sauers Tree & Landscape Service, Inc. (dba Sauers Snow & Ice Management) to Orion Group. The transaction closed June 16, 2022.

Sauers Snow & Ice Management (Sauers) located in Warminster, Pennsylvania is an award-winning, nationally recognized, professional snow and ice management firm serving the commercial sector throughout eastern Pennsylvania, southern and central New Jersey, and northern Delaware. The Company specializes in snow plowing and snow and ice management, as well as providing commercial landscape maintenance services in the summertime.

Located in New York, New York, Orion Group (Orion) is a commercial facility services company seeking to partner with leading family-owned service providers. Orion is building national platforms in a number of field services sectors by investing in businesses with strong teams and cultures, and by creating unmatched growth opportunities for them.

Orion is backed by Alpine Investors, an investment firm that focuses on partnering with and developing exceptional people to grow businesses. Alpine has been an investor in field services for more than a decade.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Central Region, Michael Goss, and his team led by Senior Managing Director M&A, Doug Smith, with the support of Managing Director M&A, Ryan Johnson successfully closed the transaction. Senior Managing Director, Joe Van Voorhis established the initial relationship with Sauers.

““The business and cultural fit were important as well as giving Orion a major presence in the east,” said Smith.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 300 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company Investment Banking Firm of the Year three years in a row, Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020, and North American Investment Bank of the Year in 2022. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.