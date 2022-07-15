Onix Networking Corporation partners with Tailwind Capital to support strategic growth and build a leading Google Cloud partner

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onix Networking Corporation, a Google Cloud Partner, announced that it has partnered with Tailwind Capital to accelerate the next phase of the company’s growth.

Onix serves over 1,400 customers, including several of the largest corporations in the world, and enables its customers to effectively leverage Google Cloud infrastructure and capabilities, regardless of industry or use case. Onix is a winner of multiple Google Cloud partner awards, including North America Partner of the Year for Social Impact in 2020, Specialization Partner of the Year for Cloud Migration in 2019, and North America Reseller Partner of the Year in 2018, as well as awards across multiple Google product areas. Onix is a 12-time Google Cloud Partner of the Year and a Google Cloud Managed Services Partner.

In its next phase of growth, Onix will increase its focus on building out advanced service offerings to complement its strong Workspace and Google Cloud Platform practices, including significantly scaling its technical consulting, application development, data and analytics and managed services businesses.

“We are excited to partner with the Tailwind team to invest behind new ways to serve our customers” said Tim Needles, Onix founder. “We look forward to expanding our service offerings and continuing to invest in talent to support our customers at all stages of their cloud transformation journeys.”

Will Fleder, Partner at Tailwind Capital, added, “The Onix team has built a great business and is a differentiated leader within the Google Cloud ecosystem. Tailwind’s deep history in IT services and cloud transformation makes us an ideal partner for Onix. We are thrilled to partner with Tim and the Onix team to support the company’s continued growth.”

Onix is well positioned to capitalize on the massive opportunity in the Google Cloud partner ecosystem as Google Cloud continues to generate outsized growth from its cloud business and differentiate itself across its Google Cloud Platform, Workspace and Maps offerings.

“Onix is a highly valued partner to Google Cloud and their customer base,” added Gurvendra Suri, a Tailwind Capital Operating Executive and Executive Chairman of Onix. “We are excited to further strengthen our partnership with Google Cloud and to capitalize on Onix’s strong current position in the Google Cloud ecosystem by investing in new ways to support our customers’ needs.”

Tailwind and Onix have aggressive growth plans for the company, including scaling the company globally and pursuing attractive acquisition targets to further strengthen the company’s service offerings and delivery capabilities.

DC Advisory served as financial advisor and McDonald Hopkins served as legal advisor to Onix. Lazard served as financial advisor and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as legal advisor to Tailwind Capital.

About Onix

At Onix, we help our customers increase organizational efficiency through cloud-computing solutions because we believe technology empowers people and organizations to achieve more. Our world-class team has decades of collective experience supporting cloud transformation efforts for some of the world's best-known companies. As a trusted partner for Google, we pride ourselves on being a leading reseller and service provider, built to grow and adapt with our customers’ needs. Visit www.onixnet.com to learn more about our story and solutions.

About Tailwind Capital

Tailwind Capital is a middle market private equity firm investing in industrial and business services companies. Tailwind partners with experienced management teams and entrepreneurs to transform businesses through organic growth initiatives, acquisitions, and operational and strategic investments. Since inception, Tailwind has invested in 51 portfolio companies and over 160 add-on acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.tailwind.com.

About DC Advisory

DC Advisory is an international investment bank committed to making a difference. As part of an established global business, we offer access to over 600 professionals in 22 locations throughout Asia, Europe, and the US. Across 11 industry focused teams, we offer tailored, independent advice on M&A, debt raisings and restructurings, private capital, and access to unrivaled Asia investment knowledge. For more information, visit www.dcadvisory.com/aboutus.

About Lazard

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 41 cities across 26 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information on Lazard, please visit www.lazard.com.