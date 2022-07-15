Altasciences Continues Manufacturing Expansion in Philadelphia With Client‑Dedicated Building Project

LAVAL, Quebec--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altasciences’ formulation, manufacturing, and analytical services facilities in Philadelphia, PA, are undergoing further expansion. Altasciences—an integrated CRO/CDMO offering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies a proven, flexible approach to preclinical and clinical pharmacology studies—is building client‑dedicated facilities for Alladapt Immunotherapeutics, Inc. (“Alladapt”), a private, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing prescription therapeutics to address IgE-mediated food allergy, with a scheduled completion time in 2023.

Having developed the formulation and manufacturing processes to meet all of Alladapt’s Phase I and II clinical trial needs, Altasciences has been contracted to continue the process with the construction of a new 53,000-square-foot building that will meet Alladapt’s Phase III and commercial requirements. Altasciences will manage all aspects of this project, including warehousing, release management, manufacturing, quality assurance, and finished product release. The new building will have additional client dedicated capacity that can be used for Phase I through to commercial manufacturing services.

“We are pleased to continue supporting Alladapt in their important goal of developing a single therapeutic to address a wide range of mono- and multi-food allergies, and we look forward to fulfilling their Phase III and commercial requirements,” stated Ben Reed, General Manager, CDMO Services at Altasciences.

“The training Altasciences provides their CDMO workforce is second to none, as each team member is well-equipped to optimize and complete our manufacturing projects. We are proud to partner with Altasciences to continue advancing the clinical development of our potentially best in-class oral immunotherapy candidate, ADP101,” said Ashley Dombkowski, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and co-founder at Alladapt.

About Altasciences

Altasciences is an integrated drug development solution company offering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies a proven, flexible approach to preclinical and clinical pharmacology studies, including formulation, manufacturing, and analytical services. For over 25 years, Altasciences has been partnering with sponsors to help support educated, faster, and more complete early drug development decisions. Altasciences’ integrated, full-service solutions include preclinical safety testing, clinical pharmacology and proof of concept, bioanalysis, program management, medical writing, biostatistics, clinical monitoring, and data management, all customizable to specific sponsor requirements. Altasciences helps sponsors get better drugs to the people who need them, faster.