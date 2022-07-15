Generational Equity Advises Warren Truss in its Sale to Stark Truss

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Warren Truss Co. to Stark Truss Company, Inc. The acquisition closed on June 10, 2022.

Located in Newark, Delaware, Warren Truss Co. (WTC) is the oldest privately owned and operated wooden truss manufacturer in Delaware. The Company serves developers, builders, contractors, and homeowners throughout Delaware, Southern New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania, and Eastern Maryland.

WTC specializes in custom-engineered, design, and manufacture of wooden floor and roof trusses for commercial, residential, and agricultural projects. Whether a customer is planning a simple garage, large custom home, pole barn, or commercial project, WTC can deliver. Experienced designers on staff will work with clients to discuss and understand their specific needs. Then layouts and individual truss drawings will be generated and shown to the customer exactly what we will be provided. Once the drawings are finalized and approved, WTC’s expert team of builders will fabricate the trusses, and the Company will deliver them in a timely and professional manner.

Stark Truss Company (STC), is headquartered in Canton, Ohio and has fifteen locations located throughout the eastern half of the U.S. STC is one of the largest component manufacturers of roof and floor trusses in the United States today. Roof and floor trusses are used in a variety of applications, including new construction projects, additions, residential homes, commercial office buildings, multi-family communities, agricultural buildings and more.

STC also offers high-quality customizable wall panels for all construction needs. STC has the durable components and experienced, dedicated employees to handle any job.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director, M&A-Technology Practice Leader, David Fergusson, and his team led by Senior M&A Advisor, Bill Shipman, with the support of Managing Director, M&A, Corey Painter, successfully closed the deal.

“This is an ideal combination of two long standing companies with exceptional industry reputations. STC will continue to carry on the service and quality products that WTC has provided for more than fifty years,” said Shipman.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 300 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company Investment Banking Firm of the Year three years in a row, Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020, and North American Investment Bank of the Year in 2022. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.