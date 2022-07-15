Claimants’ Advisory Committee of the Dow Corning Bankruptcy Is Searching for Claimants With Approved Claims

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DID YOU HAVE A DOW CORNING BREAST IMPLANT?

MILLIONS IN PREVIOUSLY AWARDED BUT YET UNPAID BENEFITS TO 13,000 WOMEN REMAIN UNDISTRIBUTED.

IN AN ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY THE CLAIMANTS’ ADVISORY COMMITTEE OF THE DOW CORNING BANKRUPTCY, women (or their heirs if deceased) who have already been approved for either a Rupture and/or Disease claim and were eligible to receive a final “Premium Payment” from the Dow Corning bankruptcy settlement must immediately contact the Settlement Facility claims office by the deadline of September 17th 2022 to check on their eligibility and to provide an accurate current address.

Call toll free: 866 874 6099 or email at info@sfdct.com. Names of claimants are strictly confidential. If you are one of the eligible claimants and miss the September 17th 2022 deadline, your claim will be forever barred.