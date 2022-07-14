PUMA Signs Fastest Woman Alive Elaine Thompson-Herah

EUGENE, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global sports brand PUMA has signed five-time Olympic champion and fastest woman alive Elaine Thompson-Herah. The 30-year-old Jamaican will further boost the company’s impressive roster of track and field athletes ahead of the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

Elaine Thompson-Herah is the first woman in history to win the "sprint double" at consecutive Olympics, capturing gold in both the 100 meter and 200 meter at the 2016 Rio Olympics and again at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Apart from her historic Olympic achievements, Elaine Thompson-Herah became the fastest woman alive when she ran 10.54 seconds at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, USA, in 2021.

“ We are thrilled that Elaine has chosen to join the PUMA family,” said PUMA CEO Bjørn Gulden. “ With her speed she embodies everything we stand for as a brand. Elaine ran the second-fastest time in women's history last year and is only 0.05 seconds off a world record. She really targets the 100-meter world record and we want to help her achieve that goal with our most innovative performance products.”

PUMA has a long and rich history in Track & Field and has sponsored the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association since 2002. Elaine Thompson-Herah now joins her Jamaican compatriot, sprint superhero, world record holder and Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt.

“ PUMA just felt like the right fit, a company that has been working with the World’s Fastest Man for decades,” said Elaine Thompson-Herah. “ I’m excited to be part of such an elite group and can’t wait to get started. I really want to break the 100-meter world record. The current one has been undefeated for 34 years. Now is the time. I think there's still a lot I can unleash."

