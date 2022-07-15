Columbia Care Obtains Final Order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia Approving Business Combination with Cresco Labs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products in the U.S., announced today that it has obtained the final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the previously announced plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”), whereby, among other things, Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco Labs”) will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

The final order follows on achieving overwhelming shareholder approval for the business combination at the special meeting of shareholders of the Company held on July 8, 2022.

“ This final order is yet another milestone achieved towards creating the industry leader in cannabis, and we’re pleased with the forward progress in completing the transformational combination with Cresco,” said Nicholas Vita, Co-Founder, CEO of Columbia Care. “ With this final order in hand, we are now focused on continued momentum in the divestiture process and state-level approvals. We look forward to providing additional details in the coming months.”

The Arrangement is described in detail in the Company’s definitive proxy statement and information circular dated June 6, 2022 (the “Circular”) filed on SEDAR and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Update on Divestiture Process

As previously announced, in certain states – namely Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, and Ohio – Columbia Care and Cresco Labs will divest assets for regulatory approval prior to close. Columbia Care and Cresco Labs are pleased to announce that the divestiture process has been progressing as planned with robust demand from a deep and diverse pool of bidders, predominantly new market entrants and single-state operators looking to expand into these markets. Thoughtful consideration is being put towards the evaluation of potential buyers for regulatory approval purposes. The divestitures are expected to close concurrently with the closing of the Arrangement, which is currently anticipated near the end of 2022.

About Columbia Care

