Fluor’s Roya Noorbakhsh and Laura Ware Named P3 Champions of the Year by the American Road & Transportation Builders Association

(l-r) Fluor's Laura Ware and Roya Noorbakhsh, both leaders working on the Los Angeles International Airport’s Automated People Mover project, were named Public-Private Partnership Champions of the Year today by the American Road & Transportation Builders Association. (Photo: Business Wire)

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Roya Noorbakhsh and Laura Ware, both leaders working on the Los Angeles International Airport’s Automated People Mover (LAX APM) project, have been named Public-Private Partnership (P3) Champions of the Year by the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA). Both were recognized at today’s ARTBA’s annual conference in Washington, D.C.

To be named a P3 Champion of the Year, an individual must have gone above and beyond to directly impact and advance the P3 transportation marketplace in the United States.

“Both Roya and Laura have a passion for building a better future and for the advancement of women in what has been a historically male-dominated engineering and construction industry,” said Thomas Nilsson, president of Fluor’s Infrastructure business. “The outstanding contributions they are making on the Automated People Mover project is a model for this critical Los Angeles infrastructure investment as the city prepares to host the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

Noorbakhsh, chief technical officer on the LAX APM project, was named Trailblazer of the Year, awarded to an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to, and advocated for, the progress of transportation P3s. She has more than 30 years of global experience in P3s across various telecommunications, roadway, transit and airport projects working for the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and Fluor. Besides the LAX APM, Noorbakhsh has also worked on some of the world’s most transformative P3s including the Denver Eagle Commuter Rail project, the Rt. Honourable Herb Gray Parkway project in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, and the London Underground Connect project.

Ware, the communications lead for the LAX APM project, was named Emerging Leader of the Year, awarded to a rising star who has already made significant contributions toward the advancement of transportation P3s in the United States. In her vital role on the project, Ware has developed strong partnerships with Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA), the City of Los Angeles and the local community. Ware has also led communications efforts for other significant projects including the V.C. Summer nuclear project in South Carolina and the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge in New York.

“We are proud to have such accomplished individuals on this critical project,” said Sam Choy, project director at LINXS Constructors, the joint venture constructing the Automated People Mover comprised of Fluor, Balfour Beatty, Dragados USA and Flatiron. “Roya brings a wealth of experience and inventive solutions to the team, just as Laura has proven to be an integral collaborator with the client and external stakeholders.”

The ARTBA P3 Awards Program is an annual competition to honor individuals, projects, organizations and ideas that demonstrate outstanding achievement in the establishment, delivery and operation of transportation P3 projects in the United States.

