Belmont Village Senior Living Celebrates its La Jolla Grand Opening

LA JOLLA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Belmont Village Senior Living, nationally recognized developer, owner, and operator of best-in-class senior living communities, celebrated the grand opening of Belmont Village Senior Living La Jolla with an inaugural ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, July 14 at 11:00 am PST, taking place at the 17-story tower situated on 3880 Nobel Drive. In attendance were Bob LaFever, managing director of Greystar; Patricia Will, CEO & founder of Belmont Village Senior Living and Danielle Glorioso, executive director of UC San Diego Center for Healthy Aging and the Stein Institute for Research on Aging. The opening marks the 15th community in the state of California and is the 33rd community in the Belmont Village Senior Living portfolio, providing unparalleled hospitality, the highest standards of quality care and first-class health and wellness-centered programs.

Belmont Village Senior Living La Jolla represents a first-of-its-kind partnership with international real estate developer and manager Greystar, delivering an enhanced living experience through revolutionary built-to-purpose spaces and world-class amenities. Greystar is a blue-chip company with real estate expertise in ownership, operation, collegiate development, multifamily, corporate, and senior housing across the globe.

“The Belmont Village La Jolla building is a product of two strong developers working together to create an original, unique design and exemplary community for aging adults to fully enjoy all that Belmont Village and San Diego have to offer, and we are honored to have a hand in the distinguished addition – there is truly nothing like it,” says Jerry Brand, executive director of Greystar.

“The new La Jolla community is a testament to the Belmont Village Senior Living ethos, from the magnificent site and spectacular views, the thoughtful interior and exterior design, to our comprehensive senior wellness programs,” says Patricia Will, CEO & founder of Belmont Village Senior Living. “The introduction of the first-of-its-kind Living Lab, in collaboration with the Stein Institute for Research on Aging and operated by UC San Diego faculty and researchers, was created to enhance residents’ quality of life and represents our constant drive for innovation. With the launch of Belmont Village La Jolla, UCSD will also launch a sequel to their previous award-winning collaboration called Raise Your Resilience. The program is designed to foster social connections, enhance wisdom, and support well-being.”

“Community outreach and strategic partnerships are critical to the work we do at the Center for Healthy Aging,” says Danielle Glorioso, executive director, Stein Institute for Research on Aging. “Our mutual mission is to expand on the strengths of aging adults while helping them engage in the things that are meaningful to them. We are thrilled to partner with Belmont Village to gain hands-on experience and further understand longevity and healthy aging so we can help people live richer and more fulfilling lives.”

The 17-story tower at 3880 Nobel Drive includes 180 independent living, assisted living, and memory care apartments that will be ready for resident move-in late July. The state-of-the-art studio, one, and two-bedroom residences were designed to capture spectacular views. Valet parking will be offered in a secure underground garage.

Belmont Village La Jolla features abundant outdoor areas to enjoy San Diego’s idyllic weather. Indoor/outdoor amenities include alfresco dining at two restaurant venues; an entertainment venue featuring a central fireplace; a fully equipped and supervised fitness center; a salt-water heated pool; a pet-friendly dog park; a state-of-the-art screening room; a fully stocked creative art studio and multiple venues to enjoy the ocean breezes.

The new community will be led by James Arp, formerly the executive director of Belmont Village Westwood, which was recently ranked among the Top 25 senior housing communities in America by US News & World Report.

Now celebrating 25 years, Belmont Village is known for pioneering proprietary, award-winning resident programming, often in partnership with leading research universities and healthcare institutions such as USC, UCLA, and UCSD. Today, Belmont Village owns and operates 33 communities with just under 5,000 units, with an additional 1000 units in development. The company is a market leader in major markets including the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Austin, and South Florida. Belmont’s communities are renowned for distinctive design, high standards of life safety, quality of care, and leading-edge, award-winning programs. Belmont Village is certified as a Great Place to Work® and has been ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine’s 50 Best Workplaces for Aging Services since 2018.