Actionable news insights surfaced by Trading Central Artificial Intelligence

OTTAWA, Ontario & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Winner of the Best A.I. Product at the recent TA Awards, TC Market Buzz helps modern investors & traders tackle infobesity while improving brokerage platforms' return on news investment.. The cutting-edge technology employs proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) in particular natural language processing (NLP) trained by market analysts to crunch incredibly large amounts of content into simple actionable insights. Its disruptive iconic interface, designed for the mobile consumer, leverages beautifully simple visualizations to convey what’s happening in the markets.

Key specs:

Millions of articles

50K instruments covered

Hundreds of financial events & topics detected

Content sourced in 3 of the 5 most spoken languages on the planet

TC Market Buzz declutters the digital news experience making it easier to identify and act on trade opportunities for the large number of retail investors accessing their platform once a week or less. TC Market Buzz help investors “Read less, know more” thanks to concise analytics such as:

The Bubbles View surfaces buzzing instruments.

surfaces buzzing instruments. News Volume signals abnormally high amounts of news coverage.

signals abnormally high amounts of news coverage. Content Split between social, professional news and web channels.

between social, professional news and web channels. Trend Analysis indicates the directional price momentum.

indicates the directional price momentum. Most discussed topics identify the most popular themes driving the narrative.

identify the most popular themes driving the narrative. The Newsdesk displays thousands of articles from curated news agencies, web and social media sources.

The recent addition of French and Chinese reading skills to Trading Central’s AI and NLP engine adds tens of thousands of articles from leading content sources to crunch in order to derive ever more powerful analytics. Market Buzz users are seamlessly provided with deeper insights into global stocks’ buzz score, sentiment score and trending topics.

"At Webull, we believe in delivering reliable, actionable research to our investors within an interface they enjoy using", says CEO Anthony Denier. "Trading Central's news and sentiment APIs provided the flexibility we needed to integrate layered insights and education throughout our platform."

“Providing traders with actionable insight is incredibly important to us," says Olly Stevens, Product Director at StoneX Retail. “Our clients want to know about the hottest conversations in the market and fact-check those stories from the most reputable sources. Combining Refinitiv news products with Trading Central news & sentiment analytics provide a unique vantage point into the performance of an instrument."

"We're passionate about providing high-quality, actionable insights across the full spectrum of investors, from those just getting started to the active trader," says Vincent Sangiovanni, Chief Executive Officer at Money.Net. "That's why we integrated Market Buzz, alongside Technical Insight and Strategy Builder within our Scout platform. The combination of Trading Central's award-winning research, robust AI and NLP capabilities, provides our investors a holistic view of a security, while their flexible, intuitive interfaces helped us deliver insight in a seamless fashion."

Trading Central has been supporting investment decisions through the world's most admired brokerage and wealth tech brands since 1999. Learn about our award-winning, embeddable research solutions: www.tradingcentral.com