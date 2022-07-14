Innovative Dental AI Solution from VideaHealth to Power Exceptional Patient Experience at 42 North Dental Supported Practices

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VideaHealth, the leading dental diagnostic AI solution, and 42 North Dental today announced a partnership to scale patient-centered AI technology in the dental industry. By deploying VideaHealth AI in several of its supported practices, which include Gentle Dental and over 38 additional brands, 42 North Dental is equipping dentists with the power of AI for chair-side decision making. The VideaHealth AI solution, coupled with 42 North Dental’s relentless focus on delivering the highest quality patient experience possible, will set the industry standard for how today’s dentists engage with patients.

Michael Scialabba, DDS, Chief Clinical Officer at 42 North Dental, said, “When I evaluate partners for 42 North Dental, I’m looking for cutting edge leaders that provide a new benefit to patients. We knew partnering with VideaHealth’s dental AI solution would bring the power of AI to dentistry and give our dentists a powerful tool to provide more accurate diagnoses than ever possible before. In turn, this helps our dentists provide the highest-quality dental care to patients through a combination of traditional dentistry and advanced digital aids like VideaHealth dental AI.”

The VideaHealth dental diagnostic AI solution eliminates patient concerns such as transparency of diagnosis or the potential overuse of X-rays by giving dentists the benefit of the industry’s most accurate AI in an easy-to-deploy way. Launching the VideaHealth dental diagnostic AI solution with visionary leaders like 42 North Dental will help pave the way for massive AI adoption in the industry.

“42 North Dental is a leader in delivering top-tier comprehensive care and an exceptional patient experience. We’re honored to be working together to improve the lives of patients,” said Florian Hillen, CEO and founder of VideaHealth. “Our partnership will move the entire industry forward as we work with select 42 North Dental supported practices to provide fair, accurate and equitable treatment for everyone who needs it.”

With technology and software solutions that assist dentists in analyzing patient X-rays, VideaHealth’s AI technology helps ensure every patient gets an accurate diagnosis and every provider captures efficiencies and faster reimbursement to scale and grow. Its solutions are designed to integrate seamlessly with existing practice software and tools without adding steps or complexity to the dentist’s workflow. VideaHealth’s FDA-cleared AI algorithms are based on the VideaFactory, which houses the industry’s most diverse dataset with more than 100 million data points.

About 42 North Dental LLC

42 North Dental is a leading dental organization supporting 42 practice brands in 113 locations. Committed to eliminating barriers to quality patient care by providing administrative support to dental practices, 42 North Dental presents opportunities that help doctors and their teams professionally advance while growing the practice to its fullest potential. 42 North Dental's affiliation model offers dental providers clinical autonomy and equity ownership, as well as unmatched administrative support. 42 North Dental was created for dentists and is rooted in over 40 years of experience in dentistry.

About VideaHealth

Founded in 2018 and born out of Harvard and MIT artificial intelligence (AI) research, VideaHealth is on a mission to improve dental patient health through the power of AI. VideaHealth’s FDA 501(k) cleared platform drives the improved quality of care for patients by using AI to augment the diagnosis and treatment planning capabilities of providers. Partnering with leading DSOs across the country, VideaHealth is committed to helping usher in the age of preventative care in dentistry. Backed by leading venture capital firms Spark Capital, Zetta Venture Partners and Pillar VC, and angel investors, VideaHealth is headquartered in Boston. For more information, visit https://www.videa.ai.