Breeze Airways™ Emphasizes Complimentary Family Seating Policy

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Breeze Airways, the Seriously Nice™ new U.S. low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, has offered family seating at no added cost since its inception. Coupled with no change and cancellation fees, Breeze makes booking and traveling with children as easy as possible.

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) called on U.S. airlines to stop charging families to sit together on a flight.

“As a dad of two little girls, this policy is something I – and everyone in our organization – truly values,” stated Lukas Johnson, Breeze’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Allowing families with young children to select seats together at no additional charge, even when they book our ‘Nice’ bundle, is something that sets us apart and demonstrates how much we care about our Guests.”

Adults traveling with children up to 12 years old on Breeze can select seats free of charge in the designated “family section” at the time of booking. Breeze only charges for advance seat assignments as part of the Nice bundle. Advanced seat assignments are included as part of Nicer and Nicest bundles.

The policy states that each child can be seated with up to two adults. When more than one child travels, family seating includes one adult per child. The full policy can be found here.

Seating assignments are “first come, first served” so Breeze suggests families traveling with children book as far in advance as possible and reserve seats at the time of booking.

Breeze Airways began service in May 2021 from 16 destinations primarily in the east and southeast of the United States. One year later, it was ranked as the No. 2 U.S. best domestic airline of 2021 by Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards. In 2022, Breeze expanded west across the U.S., including coast-to-coast flights, and now offers 87 nonstop routes between 30 cities in 18 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze operates a fleet of Embraer 190/195 and Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with a focus on providing efficient and affordable flights between secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features – including complimentary family seating - delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Flights are on sale at www.flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.