Eye Health America Announces Newest Acquisition of Bradenton Eye Clinic

BRADENTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eye Health America (EHA), an integrated platform of leading eyecare practices across the Southeastern United States, announced today a new partnership with Bradenton Eye Clinic, the company’s 21st partnership since 2018.

Based in Bradenton, FL, Bradenton Eye Clinic (BEC) and its founder, Dr. Liaquat Allarakhia, MD have been providing medical and surgical ophthalmic services to the community since 1995. This partnership enhances EHA’s market presence in Southwest Florida.

“I am extremely excited to partner with Eye Health America and look forward to a future that will bring a considerable amount of resources,” said Dr. Allarakhia. “I am particularly impressed with being associated with the many and diverse talented individuals that make up EHA, both physicians and other staff across the entire spectrum of eye care. I am looking forward to newer technologies and allowing my patients to experience the latest and most advanced technologies and procedures. In addition, this association will remove the burden of running a busy practice and leave the day-to-day activities to the business experts at EHA. This partnership will be most beneficial to all concerned and I am looking forward to a long-term relationship that will enhance the care that I have been providing over the past several decades.”

BEC has a has a long-standing presence in the Bradenton area including strong relationships with the local community and the independent providers in the Manatee & Sarasota counties.

John Swencki, our Co-CEO says “having worked in the same community for many years, we are excited to partner with Dr. Allarakhia who shares the same patient-centered values as The Eye Associates/Eye Health America. This partnership further enhances Eye Health America’s growth in Southwest Florida in delivering the best visual outcomes to our patients and the Bradenton/Sarasota community.”

EHA has seen substantial growth in recent years, and with the addition of BEC, is currently operating with over 85 physicians across 54 locations, 8 ambulatory surgical centers, and more than 1,000 employees in South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. EHA provides exceptional strategic and operational support to practice groups and ASCs, enabling them to focus on delivering the highest quality patient outcomes and meeting a rapidly growing need for eye care.

Eye Health America (EHA) was formed in 2018 by the partnership between LLR Partners, a growth- focused private equity firm, Clemson Eye and The Eye Associates. EHA is led by an experienced team of eye care veterans including Co-CEOs, Mary Lou Parisi and John Swencki; Chief Medical Officer, Cathleen McCabe, MD; Chief Development Officer, Philip Isham, Chief Operating Officer, Patrick Maguire, Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Becker and a leadership team across the platform comprised of members from many of our partner practices.

About Eye Health America

Eye Health America (EHA) is a leading eyecare provider headquartered in Greenville, SC which partnered with ophthalmology practices, optometry practices and ambulatory surgery centers across the Southeast U.S. to providing superior strategic, financial, and operational support for best-in-class eye care. Member practices include Clemson Eye, Piedmont Surgery Center, The Surgery & Laser Center, Carolinas Centers for Sight, Florence Surgery and Laser Center, Southeast Retina Center, Augusta Retina Laser Surgicare, The Eye Associates, Eye Centers of Florida, Surgicare Center, Updegraff Laser Vision, Tampa Bay Eye Surgery Center, and many other top eyecare providers in the Southeastern US. They offer full-service, integrated eye care from routine eye exams, contact lenses, and glasses to medical ophthalmology and surgery including refractive cataract surgery, cornea, retina, glaucoma, LASIK, pediatrics, and oculoplastics.

To learn more, visit www.eyehealthamerica.com.