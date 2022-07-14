EIS Holdings Enhances Soil & Water Remediation Capabilities and Expands Geographic Footprint with Acquisition of AET Group

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EIS Holdings (“EIS”), a provider of mission-critical environmental and infrastructure services to public and private organizations, today announced the acquisition of AET Group, (“AET”) a full-service remediation and clean-up platform with strong capabilities in site assessment and soil and water remediation services. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Albany, Georgia and with operations across the entire Southeast, AET provides comprehensive environmental solutions to more than 400 customers. AET’s suite of services span a wide range of construction, compliance and consulting services, including site assessment, soil and groundwater remediation, storage tank maintenance and management. AET will continue to operate under its existing brands and the AET leadership team, including founder, owner and president, Chad Gunter.

The acquisition of AET augments EIS’ soil and groundwater remediation capabilities and provides additional core-adjacent resources and expertise. It also adds significant scale to EIS through broader service offerings and geographic expansion. The acquisition further diversifies EIS’ customer base and revenue streams, across 24 offices and over 1100 employees nationally.

“We welcome AET Group to the EIS family and are excited to work with Chad Gunter and his team,” said Joe Carter, Chief Strategy Officer, EIS Holdings. “With the continued investment we are seeing from the public and private sectors in large-scale environmental clean-up initiatives, acquiring AET gives us the reach and expertise to compete for a wider array of new projects nationwide.”

“We expect AET to be the one of several acquisitions in the coming months that align with our long-term growth strategy to position us as a ‘one stop shop’ for the environmental service needs of customers across the U.S.,” Carter added. “We are pleased to have completed this deal and will continue to look to add strong performers that will enhance the business, expand our geographic reach, and add new capabilities.”

According to IBISWorld, the Environmental Remediation & Clean-Up industry is projected to grow at a rate of 3.8% CAGR, reaching $24 billion by 2026 as existing regulations are enforced and new mandates are introduced.

“When we met with the team at EIS and gained understanding of its national growth strategy, we recognized immediately that our capabilities were highly complementary and that they shared our vision of the business and the go-to-market strategy,” said AET’s Gunter. “We see an immediate opportunity to deliver soil and water remediation services to current EIS customers and, with tens of thousands of potential clean-up sites in the U.S., we now have the scale, knowledge and resources to compete for a larger share of that business.”

About EIS Holdings

EIS is one of the largest providers of mission-critical environmental and infrastructure services in the United States, serving a wide variety of public and private end markets. With over 1100+ employees and 24 offices, EIS performs a full suite of abatement, decontamination, remediation, and other environmental and specialty infrastructure services across the United States. As a leading remediation and specialty infrastructure services firm, EIS is dedicated to exceptional growth that is bolstered by geographic expansion, service line extensions, and strategic acquisitions. An important part of the success of EIS is a result of long-term customer relationships that drive repeat and reoccurring business. For more information visit https://eisholdings.com/.

About AET Group

Advanced Environmental Technologies, LLC is a nationally recognized provider of comprehensive environmental solutions. We are experts at environmental science and engineering with the ability to translate that experience into on-site construction and field logistics. Established in 1998, AET offers a complete range of environmental services from initial site reconnaissance through site remediation and closure. To learn more, visit https://www.aetllc.com/.