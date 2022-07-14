GSTQ Announces New Brand Ambassador: WNBA Star, Kelsey Plum

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--It’s rare that an athlete experiences as much breakout success as the talented Kelsey Plum. As the 2022 WNBA All Star Game MVP, Plum is widely recognized as one of the top players in the WNBA and is the 2nd leading scorer in the league as a member of the Las Vegas Aces. GSTQ is honored to announce she has joined the GSTQ family alongside legendary Peloton instructor, Robin Arzón.

Kelsey Plum joined the Aces in 2017 as the WNBA’s No.1 overall draft pick. Despite suffering a torn Achilles in 2020, Kelsey returned only 8 months later to lead the inaugural USA Olympic 3x3 Team to a gold medal and earn the WNBA’s 6th Woman of the Year award.

Off the court, Plum is known for her pre-game fashion sense and a dedication to philanthropy. Passionate about giving back to Las Vegas, she works with children at Safe Haven NV and coaches several youth basketball clinics.

GSTQ is thrilled to support its newest ambassador through the remainder of this season and for seasons to come. Plum fully embodies the brand’s founding ethos—one that values vision, ambition, individuality, and movement—and is a natural addition to the GSTQ family.

“We are proud to have Kelsey join the GSTQ family. Our core values are vision, ambition, individuality and movement, and Kelsey embodies each of these. We’re excited to support and align with such an incredible individual like Kelsey throughout the 2022 season and beyond.” – Dany Garcia, Founder of GSTQ

“I’m excited and honored to join GSTQ as a brand ambassador. It’s a partnership that exemplifies our shared mindset and values. The brand’s devotion to women and our many dimensions aligns with my beliefs and the way I live—both on and off the court.” – Kelsey Plum

About Kelsey Plum

Born and raised in Southern California, the “un-guardable” Kelsey Plum comes from a long line of athletes. Her mother, Katie Plum, was a college volleyball player and her father, Jim Plum, was an All-American football and baseball player at San Diego State. Kelsey initially followed in her mother’s footsteps as volleyball player before becoming passionate about basketball in high school and eventually being named a McDonald’s All-American. Kelsey continued her career at the University of Washington and graduated as the NCAA Division I women’s basketball all-time scoring leader, due in part to an incredible 57-point performance. In 2017, she was named the AP, John Wooden, Naismith, and USBWA College Player of the Year and the first pick in that year’s WNBA Draft.

About GSTQ

GSTQ was launched in 2021 by Dany Garcia. Garcia is the Founder, Chairwoman, and CEO of the Garcia Companies, Co-owner and Chairwoman of the XFL, and Co-founder of Seven Bucks Productions. She is a trailblazer in both business and sports as a top Hollywood executive, the first female owner of an American football league, and a professional bodybuilder in her own right.

Inspired by a longing to build what she sought for herself, Garcia created clothing for a community of multi-faceted women that became an everyday luxury and lifestyle collection comprised of highly curated ready-to-wear pieces. GSTQ’s products continue to merge presence and unlimited flexibility built on the belief that living the lives you imagine begins with being ready for every opportunity.

