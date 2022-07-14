An Affiliate of The Beekman Group Partners with First Choice Dental to Accelerate Growth

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--An affiliate of The Beekman Group (“Beekman”) is pleased to announce the recapitalization of FCDG Management, LLC (“First Choice Dental,” "FCD,” or the “Company"), a leading multi-specialty dental service organization in the Greater Madison, Wisconsin market. Beekman’s investment will support FCD’s continued growth and enable the Company to deliver its unique culture and mission of excellent patient care to new markets.

Since its founding in 1996, First Choice Dental has grown into one of the largest dental platforms in Wisconsin while maintaining an emphasis on culture that has resulted in an award-winning workplace with industry-leading patient outcomes. FCD provides a diverse array of dental services, including general dentistry, orthodontics, endodontics, periodontics, and oral surgery services.

Kevin J. Klagos, CEO of First Choice Dental, stated, ”We are extremely pleased to welcome The Beekman Group as our growth partner, a firm that has extensive experience supporting companies with their continued improvement and expansion. The Beekman Group has been very active in the dental industry for nearly 15 years and their experience and resources will help us expand our mission of providing excellent patient care across Wisconsin. We are excited that we found the right group to join us in a true partnership.”

“We are looking forward to working with the First Choice team to help them achieve their growth and expansion goals,” added Andrew Marolda, Managing Director of Beekman. “FCD’s team culture, clinical ethic, and unique multi-specialty patient care model have helped distinguish them in the Madison market, and will serve them well as they continue growing throughout Wisconsin and beyond. A cornerstone of Beekman’s focus on partnerships with dentists and other healthcare providers is to build attractive clinical platforms that put patients first, and we are pleased to have partnered with the First Choice team to continue this goal.”

First Choice Dental is the ninth platform investment for Beekman Investment Partners IV, LP and the fifth dental service platform for The Beekman Group over its 18 year history.

About The Beekman Group

The Beekman Group is a private equity firm, based in New York City, focused on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare, consumer, and business services sectors. The firm partners with management teams who desire to be significant owners and create meaningful value by accelerating organic and acquisition growth initiatives. Beekman manages $1 billion in assets and has completed over 175 transactions since inception. For more information, please visit www.thebeekmangroup.com.

About First Choice Dental

First Choice Dental is a leading multi-specialty dental practice group in the Greater Madison, Wisconsin market with eleven practice locations. First Choice Dental has been providing Wisconsin residents with leading patient experiences and exceptional quality dental care since its founding in 1996. To learn more about First Choice Dental, please visit: https://www.firstchoicedental.com/.