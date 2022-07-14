Hestan Unveils Breakthrough Smart Gas Technology

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hestan is proud to announce breakthrough Smart Gas Technology that automatically regulates temperature to the exact degree for precise gas cooking. Removing the guesswork of low, medium and high temperature settings, Smart Gas is the first of its kind and available in the latest products for the residential indoor kitchen—the 36” Smart Gas Dual Fuel Range and 36” Smart Gas Rangetop.

Smart Gas cooking creates a seamless experience in which the burner and Hestan Smart Pan work in unison for automatic and exact temperature control. Included with all Smart Gas products, the Hestan Smart Pan features Bluetooth® technology and patented embedded culinary sensors. These automatically control cooking temperature once the burner’s AccuKnob™ is set to the desired degree.

“This is unprecedented technology that we’ve been refining and perfecting for years,” said Stanley Cheng, founder of Hestan. “Our goal at Hestan is to be at the forefront of innovation, and the Smart Gas Technology is a breakthrough that consumers will love. Gas cooking has been made much easier. You can now set an exact temperature, and the Smart Gas Technology controls the flame automatically to maintain it. We’re proud to offer precision temperature control that will change the way we cook. It’s almost like how the GPS changed how we use maps forever.”

The Hestan Smart Gas burner is a high-performance dual-flow gas system that heats to temperatures from 100 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit in 25-degree increments. Controlling the Smart Gas burner, the AccuKnob™ has an LCD touchscreen display that can be set to degrees in Fahrenheit or Celsius. It also features a dual cooking mode, so if manual cooking is preferred, there are 12 heat settings that can be used with any cookware.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of these Hestan Smart Gas products,” said Eric Deng, president and co-founder of Hestan Commercial Corporation. “With the easy-to-control AccuKnob™ combined with Hestan Smart Cooking Technology, there is no more guessing game of low, medium and high temperatures in gas cooking. For the first time, home chefs will be able to control the temperature of the pan to an exact degree. We are so proud to bring this latest advancement and game-changing technology to our residential kitchens.”

The 36” Smart Gas Dual Fuel Range and 36” Smart Gas Rangetop are available in Hestan’s 12 signature color and finish options, including a classic stainless steel finish. The range features the same award-winning and commercially-inspired standard features of a Hestan Dual Fuel Range, including the powerful and award-winning CircuFlame™ burner, nine oven modes and the industry-first digital MarquiseDisplay™ inset into the oven handle.

The Smart Gas concept was first revealed at the 2020 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS), and it was awarded Editor’s Pick by Good Housekeeping. In the short time since Hestan’s 2018 launch of its indoor product line, Hestan’s cooking and refrigeration products have earned three GOOD DESIGN® awards, seven TWICE VIP awards and an Architectural Digest Great Design Award. Hestan was also named Most Innovative Company of the Year by BIG Innovation in both 2020 and 2021.

Smart Gas is the latest product released by Hestan, following the new Campania Pizza Oven™ which launched for outdoor kitchens earlier this year. Inspired by the region of Italy recognized for the invention of pizza, the Campania Pizza Oven™ combines rustic, artisanal quality with modern innovation. Its exceptional design achieves and retains optimal cooking temperatures with industry-leading efficiency.

