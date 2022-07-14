Record Number of Americans Exploring Moving Abroad on Where Can I Live since Roe V. Wade Reversal

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Where Can I Live, a UK company founded in 2018 that helps people relocate to different countries has seen a 193 percent spike in U.S. traffic since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade on June 24. The leaked copy of the decision May 3 also achieved a 70 percent jump, higher than all other recent tragic gun violence incidents, sending a message that many Americans still are concerned about their freedom and loss of rights.

This jump has been driven by visits by American women up from 39 percent to 47 percent of site visitors. Top international countries of interest include Argentina, Canada, Portugal, Mexico, Spain, Costa Rica, France, Greece, Panama, Uruguay, Ireland, and Italy.

The relocation website wherecani.live has recorded top search volumes emanating from New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Phoenix. The biggest jump in traffic came from the 25 - 34-year-old age group.

“The spike in U.S. traffic is the highest our company has ever experienced in the wake of a global event. There is no doubt that recent traumatic events have triggered people to think about where they want to live with their families,” said Alison Johnson, co-founder of wherecani.live. “Americans are thinking seriously about a new future outside the United States. Since 2020, we have seen a steady increase in traffic from people from the United States coming to our website to learn about how to move abroad. It’s not slowing down, either.”

American women remain restless, with peaceful protests and marches planned throughout the summer including the Women's Convention in Houston next month. The traffic spikes captured by wherecani.live coinciding with national events are indicative of discontented Americans.

Traffic increases after other recent events:

Roe V. Wade Overturned 72% Joe Biden Election Win 64% Uvalde, TX Shooting 26% January 6 Capitol Riot 22%

What are the most popular countries for American expats? How do you work overseas? Wherecani.live helps answer these questions and more and provides resources including visa and residency options, lawyers and tax professionals, international movers, international health insurance, and money transfer providers.