MultiTech Partners With Part Analytics to Tackle Direct Materials Supply Issues

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Part Analytics, the direct materials supply management platform that deploys artificial intelligence to help global manufacturing organizations reduce costs, identify hidden risks, and accelerate product development, has been chosen by MultiTech for managing direct materials supply management initiatives. With over 100 million of its devices deployed worldwide, MultiTech produces a wide range of sensor, authentication and communications technologies and is a leading global supplier of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and services.

“We look forward to helping MultiTech achieve the digital transformation goals for their supply chain. Part Analytics was created to help organizations overcome supply chain challenges and constrained labor market, by digitizing sourcing processes and providing actionable insights on supply risk, cost management, and real-time access to global component availability,” said Jithendra Palasagaram, founder & CEO for Part Analytics.

“We were impressed by the power of the Part Analytics platform and had extremely positive initial feedback during our pilot program,” said Terry Boe, VP of Operations. “Our business relies on accurate tracking and timely acquisition of a vast range of components and we’re confident that Part Analytics will help us to manage that task.”

About MultiTech

MultiTech makes work and life better by leveraging sensor and connectivity technology to bring systems and processes into the future and drive new revenue streams and efficiencies. Our extensive portfolio of technologies, paired with design, integration, and manufacturing expertise, result in unparalleled performance, simplicity, and user experience. We have a passion for service that drives us to meet and exceed expectations with outstanding service and support throughout the lifecycle of your solution. We never stop looking for novel ways to solve problems with technology, which is how we continue to deliver industry firsts for us and for our customers.

About Part Analytics

Part Analytics is on a mission to super charge supply management for manufacturing companies. Part Analytics’ AI-powered platform is purpose built by engineering and sourcing professionals for direct materials supply management. Part Analytics’ platform digitizes manual processes in manufacturing supply chain and provides a comprehensive solution for cost optimization, supply risk management and network collaboration. Part Analytics platform is used by Fortune 500 companies and SMBs in Medical Device, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Communication equipment manufacturing industries.