Orion Group Expands Facilities Maintenance Platform through Partnership with Sauers Snow and Ice Management

WARMINSTER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion Group (“Orion”), a commercial facility services platform, announced today that it has partnered with Sauers Snow and Ice Management (Sauers). Sauers is a leading snow and ice management company based in Warminster, PA and is Orion FM’s second partner in the exterior services space. Orion is building a national FM platform by partnering with exceptional founder-owned facility services businesses and providing resources to help fuel their next chapters of growth.

Sauers is an ISO SN-9001 certified professional snow and ice management firm serving the commercial and aviation sector throughout eastern Pennsylvania, southern and central New Jersey, and northern Delaware. They have a history of excellence and have won multiple awards over the years. Stephanie Sauers-Boyd was named SIMA’s Executive of the Year in 2020 and Sauers was recognized as SIMA’s “Top Place to Work” in 2022. Stephanie will continue to lead Sauers along with their current leadership team.

“Sauers has an incredible commitment to upholding rigorous standards and values-based business. Their attention to detail, process improvement, and never taking the easy way out has continued to impress me at every turn. I am thrilled to be able to partner with such an exemplary company,” said Will Adams, co-CEO of Orion.

“We started this company in our parents’ basement when Joe was 12 years old. Our team members have been through it all with us and they’re like family so we did not take this decision lightly. We needed to find partner who would respect our values, the time we put into our local nonprofit, Sauers Cares, and our people as much as we did and that’s what we found with Orion. We’re excited to take our growth to the next level with this partnership,” says Stephanie Sauers-Boyd, president of Sauers.

“Steph, Joe, and Mike Sauers have created a special company committed to excellence and continuous improvement at all levels. It is inspiring to see how much they care about quality and fairness for their customers, service partners, and employees. They truly live the Sauers values every day and I’m looking forward to watching this company grow!” said Jacquie O’Connor, CEO of Orion FM.

About Orion

Orion Group is a commercial facility services company seeking to partner with leading family-owned service providers. Orion plans to build a national platform by investing in leading local businesses with great cultures, attracting the best technical and managerial talent, and creating unmatched growth opportunities for them. For more information, please visit orionservicesgroup.com.

About Sauers Snow and Ice Management

Sauers was founded in 2000 by three siblings, Joe, Steph, and Mike and specializes in the most difficult snow and ice management, becoming one of only 30 ISO SN-9001 certified companies in the country. They serve the PA, NJ, and DE region through a combination of in-house boots on the ground and partnered service providers. They have developed a cutting edge in-house deicing program and regularly innovate solutions to winters worst problems.

Sauers snow leadership extends beyond the winter. Steph has been instrumental driving forward the proposed PA House Bill 1665, ‘Commercial Snow Removal Service Liability Limitation Act,’ which will modernize the PA service provider insurance requirements. Sauers’ motto is: “We take the worry out of winter.”