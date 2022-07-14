Pontera and Hilltop Wealth Advisors Announce Partnership to Improve Client Retirement Outcomes

NEW YORK & CHAPEL HILL, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Financial technology company Pontera today announced that it has formed a partnership with Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm Hilltop Wealth Advisors to enable their financial advisors to securely and compliantly manage clients’ held away accounts, including 401(k)s, 403(b)s, HSAs, and more.

Pontera enables advisors to trade and manage their clients’ held away and retirement accounts, allowing individuals to receive more holistic and personalized advice. Nearly two-thirds of Americans recently surveyed by Wealthramp said that leaning on their advisor for more efficient management of ongoing investing tasks such as rebalancing and tax loss harvesting are among the most valued aspects of working with an advisor.

“Defined contribution plans are a critical component of Americans’ retirement planning, and the need for these accounts to be managed as part of a holistic portfolio grows larger every year. In the fourth quarter of 2021, Americans held a record $11 trillion in defined contribution accounts,” said David Goldman, Pontera’s Chief Business Officer. “We’re pleased to partner with Hilltop Wealth Advisors as they offer their clients the ability to manage these accounts as part of their personalized strategies.”

Studies show that professional management of accounts can amplify returns by 3% or more each year relative to individual management. Compounded over 20 years, this can add more than 75% additional growth to a client’s accounts.

“Hilltop Wealth Advisors is committed to providing truly personalized wealth management to our clients,” said Chris Hostetler, CFP, Financial Advisor and Partner at Hilltop Wealth Advisors. “At Hilltop, we are making investments in technology that bring innovative financial solutions to our clients and advisors. Through our partnership with Pontera, our advisors gain the additional capability to securely manage clients’ retirement accounts as part of our holistic approach to wealth management.”

Pontera is a SOC 2 certified platform that is trusted by advisors to ensure that client data is protected, and that the client retains ultimate control of their accounts. Please visit pontera.com to learn more about how Pontera helps advisors meet client needs.

About Pontera

Pontera (formerly FeeX) is a Fintech company on a mission to be the bridge to a better retirement for millions of Americans by enabling financial advisors to manage, trade and report on their clients' held away accounts, including 401(k)s, 403(b)s, HSAs and more. The platform is designed to work across account types and integrate seamlessly into existing technology to help advisors improve their clients' financial outcomes. Founded in 2012 as FeeX, Pontera is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at Pontera.com.

About Hilltop Wealth Advisors

Hilltop guides high-net-worth and high-income individuals, providing financial planning and investment management services since 1989. Hilltop is an independent, fee-only, fiduciary firm serving people all over the U.S.; most clients are in North Carolina. The firm’s vision is for you to live the life of your dreams, make wise decisions with confidence, and better the world around you. Hilltop’s advisors work toward that vision by serving as proactive and accessible financial partners who listen to their clients. Learn more about Hilltop Wealth Advisors at HilltopWealthAdvisors.com.