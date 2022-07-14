Build Connections That Drive Change at MEDITECH LIVE

CANTON, Mass--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MEDITECH’s new collaborative leadership event, MEDITECH LIVE, will bring renowned healthcare changemakers and innovators together on September 20-22 at the MEDITECH Conference Center in Foxborough, MA.

This immersive learning opportunity will explore how leaders from across the health continuum can leverage technology as well as their collective experience to tackle the industry’s most complex challenges. Attendees will leave with actionable strategies — on such topics as reducing clinician burnout and turnover, addressing health equity, and improving patient care through personalized medicine — to take back to their organizations.

“We are always looking for ways to optimize the EHR, improve workflows and satisfaction for our team, and explore the latest innovative technologies,” said Kim Hoover, RN, BSN, CMSRN, Clinical Informatics Coordinator, Mount Nittany Health. “The MEDITECH LIVE event offers the opportunity for us to gain insights in all of these areas.”

MEDITECH LIVE will take on a different format than most industry events. Executive roundtables and expert panels will encourage active problem solving among a cross-disciplinary group of attendees - including CEOs, CFOs, and leaders in the IT, physician, and nursing communities.

Featured speakers will include respected visionaries like Michael Cuffe, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer, HCA Healthcare; Micky Tripathi, PhD, MPP, National Coordinator for Health IT; Vivian Lee, MD, PhD, MBA, President, Verily Health; and John Halamka, MD, MS, President of Mayo Clinic Platform.

"MEDITECH LIVE is a great opportunity to hear from my physician and IT peers, as well as connect with other executives who are shaping strategy at their organizations,” said Gerald Greeley, CIO, Lawrence General Hospital. “There's a lot we can learn from one another."

The event will extend into Thursday with post-conference sessions specifically geared for CIOs, CTOs, IT Directors, and other technology leaders. The focus of these conversations will be native cloud deployment, cybersecurity, interoperability, app development, and more.

MEDITECH Executive Vice President and COO Helen Waters believes that accessing our diverse breadth of knowledge across different leadership areas is essential, as healthcare continues its digital transformation.

“MEDITECH LIVE is all about amplifying your voice and your experience, and combining it with the expertise of your peers as well as industry thought leaders,” she says. “Together, we have a chance to build upon our collective momentum, embrace the opportunities of this next transition in digital heath, and drive healthcare’s evolution.”

Registration for MEDITECH LIVE 2022 is open to MEDITECH customers. Attendees can also connect on social media using the hashtag #MEDITECHLive2022

About MEDITECH

MEDITECH has driven EHR innovation during every stage of the industry's evolution. Today we’re helping healthcare organizations around the world expand their vision of what’s possible with MEDITECH Expanse, a web-based EHR setting new standards for usability, efficiency, and clinician satisfaction. Our software is used by a quarter of all hospitals in the U.S., nearly half of all Canadian hospitals, and healthcare organizations in 23 countries. We help power the best care possible in every setting, from acute centers and ambulatory practices, to home health and hospice, long-term care facilities, patients’ homes and beyond. Expand your possibilities. See why KLAS rates MEDITECH Expanse the #1 EHR in three categories and the #2 Overall Software Suite. Visit ehr.meditech.com, find MEDITECH Podcasts on your favorite podcast app, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.