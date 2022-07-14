The Regents of the University of California Awards YuJa Systemwide Purchase Agreement

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Regents of the University of California (UC), one of the largest and most acclaimed institutions of higher learning in the world, has selected YuJa, Inc. as an approved cloud-based Enterprise Video Content Management Solution. YuJa’s products can now be licensed by all 10 UC Campuses and affiliates, which encompasses over half a million students and workforce.

The system was seeking a solution that will provide an “accessible, secure, reliable, scalable, compliant, integrative platform to meet the video management needs of the UC,” the Request for Proposal (RFP) noted. The selected vendor also was required to enable member institutions to capture, create and edit instructional video assets, as well as deploy and store media, caption, and optimize synchronous and asynchronous viewing. Integration with each institution’s existing learning management system, lecture capture systems and content management systems was an important factor for the successful vendor.

Each of the system’s colleges, UC Berkeley, UC Davis, UC Irvine, UC Los Angeles, UC Merced, UC Riverside, UC San Diego, UC San Francisco, UC Santa Barbara, and UC Santa Cruz, along with current and future locations of the University and its affiliates, can procure the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform, as well as new and developing technologies and services as they evolve.

The goal of the five-year agreement is to “establish a business alliance with UC that will maximize the resources of both organizations to meet the needs of UC most effectively,” the RFP outlined.

“We’re proud that the University of California has entrusted YuJa with its video and media creation, storage and management needs,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’ve worked with a number of institutions in the system already and we look forward to continuing those successful agreements and expanding our platforms statewide.”

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA

The University of California (UC) is dedicated to academic excellence in teaching, research, health care and public service. Since the opening of its first campus in 1868, the University of California system has been committed to responsible stewardship of its resources, education and innovation for the public good. The UC has approximately 285,000 undergraduate and graduate students, a workforce of 216,000, and encompasses 10 campuses, six academic health centers, four law schools, a statewide Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources and is also involved in the operation and management of three national laboratories for the U.S. Department of Energy.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate.

We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.