RevBase Makes Managing Brand Assets Easy Leveraging CoreSite’s Colocation Solution

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) (“American Tower”), today announced RevBase, from Bullseye Locations, leverages CoreSite’s reliable, secure colocation solution in the Boston data center (BO1) to deliver affordable, web-based marketing asset management software. Using RevBase’s software, marketers build and manage a repository of marketing content—including documents, videos, presentations and other marketing assets—to provide their sales teams with the most up-to-date, accurate sales materials.

RevBase selected CoreSite as its hybrid IT provider to deliver the highly redundant, resilient environment and uptime required to meet their customers’ needs. CoreSite’s BO1 data center provides the robust physical and security protocols needed to protect the RevBase environment and ensure the software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution can be securely accessed on-demand.

“Our customers depend on our software to store, manage and distribute their marketing resources. CoreSite ensures our platform is always available, so we can seamlessly deliver a superb customer experience,” said Scott Richardson, RevBase Team Lead of Bullseye Locations.

Bullseye Locations relies on CoreSite to help address its IT needs. The skilled CoreSite operations team is onsite and available 24x7x365. CoreSite’s expert and responsive customer service team delivers peace of mind and enables the RevBase team to focus on enhancing its marketing platform, rather than managing their data center needs.

CoreSite’s software-defined service delivery platform provides next-level visibility and control over the RevBase data center environment. Paired with automated notifications, this insight into the data center environment improves the RevBase team’s efficiency and planning by allowing them to track services and receive notifications when new equipment arrives.

