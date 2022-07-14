Majesco Supports Cigna's Enhanced Supplemental Health Offerings Through Majesco L&A and Group Core Suite on CloudInsurer®

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Majesco, a global leader of cloud insurance software solutions for insurance business transformation, today announced that Cigna, a global health service company, is now using Majesco L&A and Group Core Suite on Majesco CloudInsurer® for its supplemental health solutions product suite.

“ Our supplemental health solutions provide financial protection to our customers to help cover the costs of unexpected health events,” said Marc Jeffreys, head of Supplemental Health Solutions at Cigna. “ This new administrative platform for our supplemental health solutions will help us continue to innovate and enhance our capabilities to meet the evolving needs of our clients and customers.”

Majesco L&A and Group Core Suite provides essential core insurance capabilities for policy, billing, and claims. Its innovative design and product chassis enables rapid adaption for new products or benefit plans, giving companies the power, flexibility, and speed needed to capture opportunities and keep them at the leading edge. Cigna's Supplemental Health product suite includes group accidental injury, critical illness, and hospital care.

“ We are proud to have collaborated with Cigna on this important milestone in their transformation journey,” says Prateek Kumar, EVP of Sales for Majesco. “ Majesco’s L&A and Group Core Suite provides next-generation solutions, digital admin capabilities, and the flexibility needed to bring new products to market quickly.”

