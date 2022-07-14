Baker Tilly and Envisio help local government agencies strengthen community trust and transparency

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading advisory CPA firm Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) and Envisio announce a collaboration to help public sector organizations transparently deliver on their promises and improve organizational performance.

Envisio is a leading provider of cloud-based strategic planning and performance management solutions for local governments, school districts and not-for-profit organizations.

“ Demand for accountability and transparency in government institutions is at an all-time high,” said David Eisenlohr, managing director in Baker Tilly’s public sector advisory practice. “ Combining our deep understanding of the public sector’s unique business issues with Envisio’s advanced technology allows us to do even more to help our clients tackle their most pressing challenges.”

Pairing Baker Tilly’s deep public sector advisory experience with Envisio’s implementation software aligns the work of government organizations with the needs of the community, more effectively and transparently. Envisio’s strategy and performance management platform enables public institutions to more easily measure organizational performance, make data-driven decisions and share progress with their elected officials and constituents using customizable dashboards.

“ Baker Tilly brings a breadth of experience in the development of strategic plans and strong relationships with local governments nationwide,” said Mike Bell, CEO of Envisio. “ This collaboration will offer local governments the opportunity to put plans into action and build trust between their elected officials and communities.”

Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) is a leading advisory CPA firm, providing clients with a genuine coast-to-coast and global advantage in major regions of the U.S. and in many of the world’s leading financial centers – New York, London, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chicago. Baker Tilly is an independent member of Baker Tilly International, a worldwide network of independent accounting and business advisory firms in 148 territories, with 38,000 professionals and a combined worldwide revenue of $4.3 billion. Visit bakertilly.com or join the conversation on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.