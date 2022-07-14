Ryan Acquires Leading Grants Discovery and Screening Platform, Fundingportal

TORONTO & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, announced the acquisition of The Funding Portal Inc. (“Fundingportal”), a grants discovery and digital operating platform that matches clients with grant and government funding opportunities. This strategic acquisition will further expand Ryan’s government funding and grant offerings to existing clients, while expanding the Firm’s client portfolio.

Founded in 2011, Fundingportal is a funding subscription services and software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that assists companies, municipalities, nonprofits, and other organizations to secure grants, government incentives, and other funding.

“The strength and success of the grant discovery and screening platform Fundingportal provides cannot be overstated,” said Ryan Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan. “Since its founding over a decade ago, Fundingportal has developed a strong reputation helping companies and other organizations to identify and secure grant and government funding opportunities. This acquisition positions Ryan extremely well to ensure our clients are in a position to benefit from the diverse array of these programs in Canada and beyond.”

“We felt like Ryan was a good fit because of its powerful reputation in the industry, innovative use of technology, and exemplary record of client service,” said Alexandria Shannon. “The combination of Fundingportal’s platform with Ryan’s government funding practice marries best-in-class technology and experts. We look forward to joining a magnificent work environment and continuing to provide exceptional results and service for our clients across North America and beyond.”

The acquisition of Fundingportal follows Ryan’s recent acquisition of Mentor Works, a leading government funding and grants firm in Ontario. Combined, these two transactions greatly expand and strengthen Ryan’s market-leading Government Funding and Grants practice.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a 10-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 3,500 professionals and associates serves over 18,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.