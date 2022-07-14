Total Financial Partners with DigitalOwl to Stay on the Cutting Edge of Innovation and Underwriting Technology

NEW YORK & CULVER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For over 50 years, Total Financial has been the home for producers who dominate their marketplace. As one of the nation’s leading experts in designing, underwriting, and placing large, complicated cases, having access to powerful technology tools is imperative to deliver outstanding outcomes for their agents and their valued clients. The partnership with DigitalOwl, utilizing state-of-the-art technology to produce a Digital Underwriting Abstract to streamline the underwriting process, is yet another step to keep them on the cutting edge of the brokerage world.

DigitalOwl’s technology produces a Digital Underwriting Abstract of a customer’s medical record in the form of a comprehensive, interactive document in hours versus days. The solution reduces extensive and lengthy medical records to a succinct handful of pages. This empowers underwriters to spend their time on risk selection versus paging through multiple pages of often redundant records.

“DigitalOwl’s Digital Underwriting Abstract provides an industry-leading and forward-thinking approach which complements our concierge underwriting services, providing the detail and high-quality analysis Total Financial strives to provide to our clients. The companies we represent, several of whom we lead every year, value our input and consult with us to keep them on the cutting edge of the brokerage world. Our access to powerful technology tools, unmatched underwriting, and access to industry experts is unparalleled in the brokerage community,” said Diana Greenberg, President and CEO of Total Financial.

DigitalOwl recently introduced V3, which has improved customization for Underwriting by highlighting preferred risk factors and providing detailed analysis for all the data required to underwrite key impairments.

“Total Financial quickly embraced the DigitalOwl Digital Underwriting Abstract because they recognized how our product could streamline their review by providing a comprehensive yet concise view of significant medical conditions. This, in turn, only enhances Total Financial’s relationship with the agents they support and their partner carriers. It’s a win-win for everyone,” said DigitalOwl’s VP of Life Insurance Jennifer “JR” Richards.

About DigitalOwl

DigitalOwl offers an innovative technology solution for analyzing and summarizing medical records for the insurance industry. The company has introduced the first and only machine learning platform that interprets medical records and assists underwriters and claim adjusters in their work. A deep understanding of the medical text creates a focused set of medical data points in a robust, meaningfully summarized format. Data is arranged chronologically, allowing the user to search and filter the information by medical condition, date, body system, and more. The complete history is contained within a few pages rather than hundreds, allowing clients to speed up their medical records review process and free up their talented resources to focus more time on critical activities. For more information about DigitalOwl, visit www.digitalowl.com.

About Total Financial

Total Financial has been a leading Brokerage General Agency and a primary independent resource for producers for over 40 years. They are one of the Nation's leading experts in developing and underwriting life insurance for wealthy individuals and businesses. The companies they represent, several of whom they lead every year, value their input and consult with them to keep them on the cutting edge of the brokerage world. Total Financial is now a partner of LIBRA, one of the largest Independent Marketing Organizations in our Industry, which provides them access to exclusive services with many of their carriers. Not only do they handle all servicing for our agent's policies, but they also offer unique sales ideas. They specialize in markets such as Foreign National coverage, Premium Financing plans, Long Term Care benefits, Unique Leveraged Executive Bonus plans, and COLI. For more information about Total Financial, visit www.totalfinancial.com.